New Chelsea forward Liam Delap talks up his excitement of reuniting with several former Manchester City acquaintances at Stamford Bridge.

Liam Delap has admitted that he is excited to renew acquaintances with former Manchester City personnel after completing a transfer to Chelsea.

Although he scored 12 goals for Ipswich Town in the 2024-25 Premier League, Delap was available for £30m due to a relegation release clause in his contract.

Chelsea moved swiftly to see off the likes of Manchester United to win the race for his signature and he becomes the first signing of the summer for the Conference League winners.

Despite being named in the England Under-21 squad for the European Championship, the expectation is that the 22-year-old will go with Chelsea to the upcoming Club World Cup.

Delap reunites with Man City friends

The chance to sign a five-year contract, with the option of a sixth, for a Champions League-participating side ultimately played its part in Delap's decision.

However, he also reunites with Enzo Maresca, Romeo Lavia and Cole Palmer, who he worked with and played alongside during their respective times in Man City's academy ranks.

Speaking to the club's official website, Delap said of Maresca: "He is an incredible coach and helped us all develop so much What we did that season was record-breaking, and what he’s gone on to achieve - and what the players in that age group have achieved - is incredible.

"He has a great understanding of the game. He was very detailed in how he approached things with us and while it can be hard at that age to take on so much information, he brought it across in a way we understood and could put into our games.

"I think it’s proved in the years since how much it has helped."

On Lavia and Palmer, he added: "Cole is incredible in everything he does. I can’t wait to be in front of him again and receive his passes!’

"I spent a lot of time with them both at City,’ says Delap. ‘We grew up and played some incredible football together. I spoke to them about joining and I am excited to play alongside them again."

How did he fare under Maresca?

Back in 2020-21, Delap announced himself at Premier League 2 level by scoring an incredible 24 goals from 20 appearances.

Maresca was also working with Palmer at the time, the playmaker scoring 13 goals himself.

Lavia - then only 16 years of age - was used on 15 occasions in the centre of midfield.