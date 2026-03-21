Everton 3-0 Chelsea: Liam Rosenior makes bizarre claim after Blues outclassed by Toffees at Hill Dickinson Stadium

By Darren Plant | 21 Mar 2026 20:59

Liam Rosenior has bizarrely claimed that Chelsea had "so much control" at half time against Everton, despite trailing 1-0 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Chelsea suffered a fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions as they went down by a 3-0 scoreline to the Toffees on Merseyside.

The Blues were fortunate to still be on level terms come the 33th minute when Beto put Everton in front, and a second goal from the forward and a fantastic Illian Ndiaye strike earned the Toffees a deserved statement victory.

Despite Chelsea being outfought and outclassed on Merseyside, Rosenior claims that a half-time substitution was a consequence of him feeling that his players were bossing large periods of the game.

A delightful dink from Beto gives Everton the lead! ? pic.twitter.com/WyZD1LJHaF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 21, 2026

Rosenior reveals desire for "positive" changes

Alejandro Garnacho was introduced for Malo Gusto, with Moises Caicedo moving to right-back and Enzo Fernandez dropping deeper alongside Romeo Lavia.

Although Chelsea had plenty of possession in the first half, their only real chance fell to Fernandez, who was denied by a wonder-save from Jordan Pickford from point-blank range.

Rosenior told reporters: "The thinking behind it was I felt like we had so much control. Without the cutting edge that we had, we had chances. Pickford made an unbelievable save and we were getting into the final third more and more.

"We wanted to make a positive change at half-time and get an extra winger on the pitch. And Moises [Caicedo] done that job very, very well against Everton, against Ndiaye, before inverting from right-back.

"You try and make positive changes to influence the game. And I felt even that change, that change up until the second goal. Again, I need to watch the game back. I've watched it once live. We arrived in that final third time and time and time again without that clinical moment. And we make a mistake for the second goal."

The stats behind Everton's huge win over Chelsea ? pic.twitter.com/13eTirpA5z — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 21, 2026

What cost Chelsea?

Earlier in his media briefing, Rosenior suggested that the 'flow of the game' led to the energy draining out of his team.

He added: "For me, we arrived into the final third a lot. The moment they scored the first goal, we had an edgy start in terms of cheap giveaways that we gave away. Then we managed to gain control of the game and we're arriving and creating moments which we don't take, we're not clinical enough.

"And then out of nowhere, it feels like out of nowhere they score. And it's not the first time that that's happened. And what happens in football, if you are in a run, a difficult run of games against big teams, your energy levels and your confidence levels can drop if the other team score first. And that's what happened.

"Pickford makes a world-class save at 1-0. Then we come out in the second half, have control of the game. And then we make a mistake and they're 2-0 up and it gives them even more energy. It's about flow and momentum. And we didn't have that in the game today."

While Chelsea remain in sixth place in the Premier League table, they face the prospect of back-to-back top-flight fixtures against Manchester City and Manchester United when sitting just five points above 10th position.