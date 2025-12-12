Preview: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 12 Dec 2025 10:49 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 11:11

A mouthwatering repeat of the 2024-25 FA Cup final, Crystal Palace and Manchester City collide in a top-four Premier League clash at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Both sides enjoyed successful European sojourns in midweek, as the Citizens edged out Real Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League, while the Eagles prevailed 3-0 against Shelbourne in the Conference League.

Match preview

Owing to an unexpected injury blow, fans were not treated to a tantalising head-to-head between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe at the Bernabeu, but the former stuck to his task and made the decisive contribution against a decimated Real defence.

Following earlier strikes from Rodrygo and Nico O'Reilly, Haaland's successful spot kick propelled Pep Guardiola's side to just their second-ever Champions League win on Real Madrid's turf, and their fourth on the spin across all competitions.

Taking down Leeds United, Fulham and most recently Sunderland in Premier League action, the Sky Blues have Arsenal firmly in their sights and sit just two points behind the Gunners in the top-flight table, but Mikel Arteta's men will temporarily move out of sight with an anticipated win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

A disastrous slip-up from Arsenal would open the door for Guardiola's men to assume first place in the Premier League, where the esteemed Catalan coach is potentially just 90 minutes away from joining incredibly esteemed company indeed.

Man City have won 149 top-flight matches while scoring three or more goals under Guardiola, and only two managers have seen their teams prevail in 150+ Premier League games with at least a trio of goals - no prizes for guessing they are Sir Alex Ferguson (245) and Arsene Wenger (228).

Speaking of three-goal victories, Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace made light work of unfancied hosts Shelbourne at Tolka Park, where Christantus Uche, Eddie Nketiah and Yeremy Pino all helped themselves to Conference League goals.

Glasner could justifiably complain that his side should have posted a bigger margin of victory, though - they missed countless chances to add to their tally - and such profligacy may not hold up against the likes of Man City.

However, the FA Cup holders now return home after three consecutive triumphant away days at Burnley, Fulham and most recently Shelbourne; the former two successes launched them into the coveted Champions League places in the Premier League table after 15 gameweeks.

The hosts have also been condemned to just the one home defeat in the current top-flight season, although it did come in their most recent battle with City's arch-nemeses Manchester United, and only two of their seven Premier League contests at Selhurst Park in 2025-26 have ended in victory.

Four draws at home is more than any other English top-flight team this season - it just so happens that this fixture last year ended 2-2 - but City ran riot in a 5-2 home thumping before succumbing to Eberechi Eze's cup-winning goal at Wembley.

Crystal Palace Premier League form:

W

D

W

L

W

W

Crystal Palace form (all competitions):

W

L

L

W

W

W

Manchester City Premier League form:

W

W

L

W

W

W

Manchester City form (all competitions):

L

L

W

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Visionhaus

It should be as you were on the fitness front for Manchester City on Sunday, when Guardiola will have to cope without John Stones (unspecified), Rodri (hamstring) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle) once again.

At the Bernabeu, the visiting manager stuck with the same starting XI that overcame Sunderland a few days before, but one or two changes might be in store given that City play three more games up to December 20.

Tijjani Reijnders for Bernardo Silva is one of the more obvious alterations that Guardiola can make, but neither Rayan Cherki nor Jeremy Doku should cede their spots against the FA Cup winners.

On Palace's end, fans are waiting with bated breath to hear whether Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee) and Ismaila Sarr (ankle) will be available, but the former is expected to be given the green light to return to action here.

The same goes for ill centre-back Jaydee Canvot, but flying full-back Daniel Munoz has been ruled out until 2026 with a knee injury, joining Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Rio Cardines (groin) and Caleb Kporha (back) on the sidelines.

Justin Devenny also suffered a knock in the latter stages of Thursday's win, where he was a makeshift right wing-back, but Nathaniel Clyne was always expected to return for the battle with City.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Pino, Nketiah; Mateta

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gonzalez; Cherki, Reijnders, Foden, Doku; Haaland

We say: Crystal Palace 1-2 Manchester City

Palace boss Glasner had the luxury of bringing key players off at half time on Thursday, and the expected return of Mateta alongside an in-form Eddie Nketiah spells optimism against a vulnerable City defence.

The visitors are crucially working with an extra day's rest and preparation, though, and there is only one winner when it comes to squad depth, so Guardiola's men have our vote to avenge their cup heartbreak.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.