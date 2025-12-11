Tottenham have 'substantial' secret weapon in £65m Antoine Semenyo transfer chase as Arsenal threat analysed

By Ben Knapton | 11 Dec 2025 23:09 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 23:09

Tottenham Hotspur could have an ace up their sleeve in the race to sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, the latest report has claimed.

Thanks to the existence of an apparent £65m release clause in his Cherries contract, the Ghana international could earn his dream move to a Big Six club during the January transfer window.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham are considered the main contenders for Semenyo's signature, although Manchester United apparently have the 'capability' to pull off a deal too.

The former three clubs have the advantage of being able to offer Semenyo Champions League football right away, though, and the ex-Bristol City man could have another incentive to opt for North London.

According to BBC Sport, Spurs are in an incredibly healthy place financially, and the Europa League holders could offer Semenyo the most 'personally lucrative' remuneration package out of all interested parties.

Tottenham hold financial ace in Antoine Semenyo chase?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

In early October, Tottenham announced a £100m cash injection from their owners - the Lewis family trust - through ENIC, and Joe Lewis's children are expected to continue making 'substantial' funds available.

The Lilywhites would therefore have no problems meeting the £65m release clause, and they are prepared to offer Semenyo a mammoth wage to bring him to North London.

According to Capology, Semenyo earns £75,000 a week at the Vitality Stadium, where he is the third-highest paid player behind Evanilson (£85,000) and Justin Kluivert (£80,000).

However, 14 Tottenham players pocket more than Semenyo, whose wage is less than half of top earners Cristian Romero and Xavi Simons, who are both on £195,000 a week in the English capital.

Could Arsenal pull off Eberechi Eze repeat with Antoine Semenyo?

© Imago / Sportimage

Semenyo representing Tottenham Hotspur would be a true test of loyalty for the 25-year-old, who is known to be a fan of the Lilywhites' bitter rivals Arsenal.

The Gunners memorably stole Eberechi Eze from under the noses of their adversaries over the summer, and Gooners would no doubt love to see a similar scenario unfold with Semenyo in January.

However, the report adds that Arsenal are not expected to be serious contenders for the attacker's signature in the winter transfer window, for two key reasons.

The Premier League leaders are firstly wary of breaching financial fair play regulations after their £250m summer splurge, and head coach Mikel Arteta already has a wealth of attacking options at his disposal.

Arsenal could be contenders in the summer if one or more of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard leave, but it would be a surprise to see Semenyo still on the Cherries' books come the end of the season.