Tottenham transfer news: Spurs star at risk of 2026 exit after 'failing to convince' Thomas Frank

11 Dec 2025

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Brennan Johnson has reportedly 'failed to convince' Thomas Frank and his staff.

Johnson has scored 27 goals and provided 18 assists in 104 competitive appearances since he joined Tottenham from Nottingham Forest for £47.5m deal in the summer of 2023.

One of those goals proved to be the decisive effort in May's Europa League final against Manchester United in Bilbao, ending the club's 17-year wait for a major trophy.

While he may have etched his name in Tottenham history, there appears to be some uncertainty surrounding his long-term future with the club.

Spurs facing Johnson decision in 2026

That is because TEAMtalk are reporting that the winger is yet to 'fully convince' Frank and his backroom staff since the Dane took over the reins from Ange Postecoglou in the summer.

There is a suggestion that Frank is still unsure whether Johnson is deserving of a regular starting role at the north London club.

The report claims that Spurs could look to bring in competition for Johnson in the winter transfer window.

Johnson will stay with the club until the end of the season, but his future could become a topic of discussion in next summer's transfer market.

With Johnson out of contract in 2028, Tottenham may view the 2026 summer window as the prime opportunity to command a sizeable fee if they decide to part ways with the Welshman.

Why has Johnson failed to convince Frank?

Johnson made a positive start to life under Frank with goals in the opening two Premier League games of the season against Burnley and Manchester City.

However, the 24-year-old has failed to register a goal contribution in any of his past 11 top-flight appearances.

In fact, Johnson has been unable to contribute an assist in any of his 19 competitive matches this season, which will be a cause of concern for his head coach.

As a result, Frank and the club's recruitment team may feel that they can sign a winger with more output, putting Johnson at risk of falling down the pecking order at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.