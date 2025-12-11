Preview: Burton Albion vs Wycombe Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 11 Dec 2025 17:11 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 17:12

Burton Albion will be looking to get back to winning ways in League One on Saturday when they host a Wycombe Wanderers side that have lost their last three games across all competitions.

The hosts currently sit 18th in the league, just three points above the relegation zone, while Michael Duff's side are only two points ahead of them in 13th.

Match preview

Burton have lost their last two league matches, but knocked non-league side Brackley Town out of the FA Cup on Monday thanks to a hat-trick from Tyrese Shade.

However, Gary Bowyer's side do not have a strong record at home this season, with only Plymouth Argyle and Port Vale picking up less points in the league, and they were thrashed 4-0 by Leyton Orient in their most recent match at the Pirelli Stadium.

Burton have also struggled for goals, with only Port Vale scoring less in the league than the Brewers, and Jake Beesley and Charlie Webster are the only players to have found the back of the net on more than two occasions.

To make matters worse, they have only beaten Wycombe once in their last eight matches and Bowyer has failed to beat Duff in their two previous meetings.

Burton have managed to record some notable results this season though, including important victories over the current top two Cardiff City and Bradford City.

Wycombe looked to have turned a corner when Duff replaced Mike Dodds in the dugout in September, with the Chairboys mired in a relegation battle when the former Huddersfield boss took charge.

In Duff's first 15 games across all competitions, Wycombe suffered one defeat in the league to AFC Wimbledon and were knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties by Premier League side Fulham.

However, they are without a win in December and have been beaten 2-0 by Northampton Town, thrashed 4-0 by Exeter City and lost 1-0 at home to a struggling Plymouth Argyle.

Duff blamed "too many individual errors" for Wycombe's defeat to Plymouth on Tuesday and they will be desperate to bounce back against Burton.

Burton Albion League One form:

WDWWLL

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

WLWLLW

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

WWDWDL

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

DWDLLL

Team News

Burton will be missing a number of important players this weekend, with captain Udoka Godwin-Malife and forward Webster both out of action with ankle injuries.

Midfielder JJ McKiernan is also sidelined with a hamstring issue, while Sebastian Revan has returned to parent club Wrexham to recover from a hamstring injury of his own.

As a result, Bowyer is expected to continue with the same team that defeated Brackley, with Shade and Beesley leading the line and George Evans, Kegs Chauke and Julian Larsson featuring in midfield.

Wycombe could axe Bradley Fink after Duff criticised him for not "getting into enough goal-scoring areas" against Plymouth and Armando Quitirna could replace him in the starting lineup.

Midfielders Ewan Henderson and Josh Scowen are sidelined with toe and ACL injuries respectively and Luke Leahy and Jamie Mullins are set to continue in the centre of the park as a result.

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Sibbick, Vancooten, Hartridge; Lofthouse, Evans, Larsson, Chauke, Armer; Shade, Beesley

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Grimmer, Taylor, Hagelskjaer, Harvie; Leahy, Mullins; Quitirna, Onyedinma, Bell; Woodrow

We say: Burton Albion 0-0 Wycombe Wanderers

Both Burton and Wycombe have not been in great form in recent weeks and we are expecting a tight game on Saturday, with very little to separate the two teams.

