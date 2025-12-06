Preview: Brackley Town vs Burton Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 06 Dec 2025 15:43 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 23:30

With a place in the third round of the FA Cup the reward for the winners, National League hosts Brackley Town will aim to beat League One opponents Burton Albion on Monday at St. James Park.

Having navigated three rounds of the FA Cup so far, including a penalty-shootout win against Notts County on November 1, the home side will be keen to avoid a repeat of Burton's 6-0 thrashing of St Albans in early November.

Match preview

Monday will be the fifth time that Brackley have reached the second round of England's oldest cup competition, and progression into the third would be a club first.

The National League side are sixth last in 19th place in the fifth tier with 20 points, two places and one point above the relegation zone.

It will be worrying to boss Gavin Cowan that his side have conceded at least two goals in five of their last six games in all competitions,

The Saints will hope for improvement given they have suffered five defeats in their past six matches, with the team only experiencing success once in that period.

Brackley Town have been somewhat better at home considering they claimed victory in two of their four most recent outings at St. James Park, though they were also beaten in two of those contests.

© Imago

Burton failed to advance past the second round of the FA Cup in four of the last five seasons, and they were eliminated at this stage of the competition in 2024-25.

The visitors are 19th in League One with 22 points following their 1-0 loss against Wigan Athletic on December 2, and they have not netted just one goal in their past three games.

A clean sheet on Monday would be the head coach Gary Bowyer's second in seven games, but it would be their second in four.

Burton come into the clash having drawn one, lost three and triumphed in two of their six most recent fixtures, a period in which they conceded 11 times.

The Brewers' loss against Wigan was their first on the road in four matches, with the away side having emerged as winners in two of those games.

Brackley Town FA Cup form:

W

W

W

Brackley Town form (all competitions):

L

L

L

L

W

L

Burton Albion FA Cup form:

W

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

D

W

L

W

L

L

Team News

© Imago / PPAUK

If Brackley opt to play a similar starting XI to the team that played in the previous round of the FA Cup, then supporters are set to see a back three of Tyler Lyttle, Gareth Dean and Zak Lilly.

Morgan Roberts and Matt Lowe are possible inclusions in attack, while the duo could be supported by Scott Pollock.

As for Burton, Tyrese Shade and Fabio Tavares could be used as a front two on Monday, especially as the pair both found the back of the net in the first round of the FA Cup.

Midfielders Kyran Lofthouse, George Evans and Charlie Webster are candidates to be selected as a trio.

Centre-back Udoka Godwin-Malife is sidelined due to an ankle issue, and his place may be filled by Terence Vancooten.

Brackley Town possible starting lineup:

Maxted; Lyttle, Dean, Lilly; Nottingham, Price, Byrne, Calder; Pollock; Lowe, Roberts

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Dudek; Vancooten, Sibbick, Hartridge; Akoto, Lofthouse, Evans, Webster, Taroi; Shade, Tavares

We say: Brackley Town 1-2 Burton Albion

Neither team have performed at their best in recent weeks, so Monday's clash could be a tense affair.

Burton should be expected to come through their match against Brackley with a victory given they rank two division's higher, though the hosts are sure to make the game difficult for the visitors.