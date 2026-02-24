Arsenal news: Gyokeres reveals 'heated' team meeting helped put Gunners back on track

By Axel Clody | 24 Feb 2026 09:42

Arsenal delivered the best possible response after drawing with the Premier League's bottom side last week: they thrashed bitter rivals Tottenham 4-1 away from home and staved off, at least for now, another collapse after leading the table.

Part of that result stems from a "heated" meeting between the squad, as Gyokeres revealed.

The Swedish striker, who scored twice in the London derby, detailed how the conversation between players had an effect and involved most of the group.

"I think most of us spoke and I think it is important sometimes just to say what you feel and to let it out in the group and everyone can recognise how different people feel in the moment," he said.

"You get a better understanding of the feeling and I think when you speak in the group openly like that, I think, yeah, you come closer together and I think it is very important to do that sometimes.

"If you are not honest, I think it is hard to improve. It was a good chat, we certainly enjoyed today, and now we are going to prepare for a big game against Chelsea next weekend."

Gyokeres hails 'perfect' response

Gyokeres also referenced the painful draw at Wolves, which was confirmed only in second-half stoppage time. "It is always going to be difficult when you get a result like we had at Wolves, but it is how you handle that, and how you respond to it, and today we showed that in a good way. To get this result and this performance, it was the perfect way to respond," he said.

Declan Rice had already spoken, two days before the match against Spurs, about the squad meeting to discuss a result that could leave Manchester City just two points behind the leaders should they win their game in hand against Crystal Palace.

"We spoke to each other in a firm way after Wolves, we knew we had let ourselves and the fans down after being in such a good position," Rice told The Sun.

"Letting it slip is not the standards that we have set ourselves this season. We had a team meeting and we are ready to go again."

Arteta hails squad mobilisation

The meeting appears to have had an effect, given the Gunners' dominance almost from the start. The way Arsenal's players reacted just three days after such a bad Premier League draw impressed Mikel Arteta. "I think the whole team, I cannot be prouder and happier for what I have seen out there, but especially the way we lived the last 72 hours," the manager said.

"After what happened against Wolves and the manner in which we lost two points in the last kick of the game, it was tough. But that is the beauty of this game. There is no explanation watching the game, for how the hell you draw that game, from any angle. You watch it back and say it is impossible, and you have to watch it again and say it is not going to happen, but it happened.

"And then you have to lift yourself up because you are feeling angry, upset, ashamed at some point. This one is gone, how do we use it to be a turning point and to make ourselves better, and that was the focus, that was the intention."

Arsenal, to maintain their current five-point lead with a game more than City, face another tough test: another London derby, hosting Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium next Sunday. Their direct rivals, meanwhile, visit Leeds United, 15th in the Premier League table, the day before.