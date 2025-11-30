Preview: Wigan Athletic vs Burton Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 30 Nov 2025 13:09 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 13:36

Wigan Athletic play host to Burton Albion on Tuesday night with both clubs sitting on the same points in the League One table.

However, despite sitting in 17th and 19th place in the standings, there is still a six-point gap between them and the relegation zone.

Match preview

Without penalty shootouts in two of their last seven matches in all competitions, Wigan can claim to have come through that period undefeated.

Three wins and four draws have been posted by Ryan Lowe's men, including a five-match unbeaten streak in League One.

Nevertheless, despite accumulating nine points from a possible 15, the Latics are struggling to make notable headway up the table.

On a positive note, there is breathing space ahead of the relegation zone, but they remain six points adrift of the playoffs despite being one of five teams to not lose any of their most recent five matches.

Last time out, Wigan secured one of their most impressive results of the campaign, a goalless draw versus then-leaders Stevenage, and it followed another notable success at AFC Wimbledon by a 2-1 scoreline.

© Imago

As for Burton, they would have expected to extend their four-match undefeated run in League One when hosting Leyton Orient at the weekend.

Instead, Gary Bowyer watched his team suffered a shock 4-0 reverse at the Pirelli Stadium, bringing a return of 10 points from a possible 12 to an abrupt halt.

That prevented the Brewers from moving to within three points of the playoffs having previously spent part of the campaign sitting at the bottom of the table.

However, this remains a team that are on an upward trajectory, despite possessing the joint-second worst attacking record in the division.

Prior to Saturday's defeat, Burton had scored in six successive games in all competitions, as well as keeping clean sheets against AFC Wimbledon and Blackpool.

Wigan Athletic League One form:

L W D D W D

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

D D D D W D

Burton Albion League One form:

L W D W W L

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

W D WL W L

Team News

© Imago

After earning a point against Stevenage, Lowe will be tempted to keep the same Wigan XI for this contest.

Matt Smith may be restored to central midfield to provide some fresh legs, but 18-year-old Harrison Bettoni is likely to be kept in reserve for the time being.

Ollie Cooper and Paul Mullin are potential attacking alterations with Christian Saydee having not scored since the end of August.

Meanwhile, Terence Vancooten is expected to replace Udoka Godwin-Malife in the Burton back three after the latter was withdrawn during the first half against Leyton Orient.

Fabio Tavares may be recalled in the final third, while Charlie Webster remains an injury doubt after missing the previous game with an ankle issue.

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Aimson, Kerr, Fox; Weir; Murray, M.Smith, Wright, Rodrigues; Saydee, Costelloe

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Vancooten, Sibbick, Hartridge; Lofthouse, Chauke, Evans, Williams, Armer; Shade, Beesley

We say: Wigan Athletic 1-1 Burton Albion

Despite Burton's surprise defeat to Leyton Orient, they will retain the belief that they can still earn a positive result in the North-West. However, we feel that Wigan will keep ticking over themselves and secure a share of the spoils in a low-key game.

