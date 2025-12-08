Preview: Villarreal vs Copenhagen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 08 Dec 2025 10:04

Villarreal will be bidding to secure their first win in the league stage of the 2025-26 Champions League when they welcome Copenhagen to Estadio de la Ceramica on Wednesday night.

The Yellow Submarine are down in 34th spot in the overall table, only picking up one point from their five matches in this season's competition, while Copenhagen are 29th, boasting four points from their five games in the league phase.

Match preview

Villarreal are absolutely flying in the league this season, picking up 35 points from their 15 matches, which has left them third in the La Liga table, just one point behind second-placed Real Madrid and five from leaders Barcelona, still with a game in hand.

However, Marcelino's side have been unable to transfer that level of performance into the Champions League, with a very disappointing European campaign to date leaving them in 34th spot in the overall Champions League table, boasting just one point from five matches.

The Yellow Submarine are five points from 24th-placed FC Pafos, so there is serious work to do in terms of reaching the knockout round playoffs, with a win here absolutely vital.

Villarreal have lost to Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, FC Pafos and Borussia Dortmund in the competition this season, with their only point coming at home to Juventus.

Marcelino's team will finish their league stage campaign against Ajax and Bayer Leverkusen in January, and it would be a major blow if they could not reach the playoffs - it would also be a bit of a mystery considering their form in Spain's top flight.

© Imago Copenhagen will enter Wednesday's match off the back of a 2-0 home defeat to Sonderjyske in the Danish Superliga, with the result leaving them in fifth spot in the table. The reigning Danish champions are actually 12 points off leaders Aarhus in their domestic division, while they face a battle to reach the knockout round of the Champions League. That said, a 3-2 home success over Kairat Almaty last time out has significantly boosted their chances, with a return of four points from five matches leaving them in 29th spot in the table, only two points behind 24th-placed FC Pafos with three games left. Jacob Neestrup's side have also lost to Tottenham and Dortmund in the competition this term, while they suffered a defeat to Qarabag at the start of October, but a solid point was secured on matchday one at home to Bayer Leverkusen. Copenhagen have two difficult matches to end their league phase in January, hosting Napoli and heading to Barcelona in quick succession, demonstrating the importance of picking up a positive result on Wednesday night.

Team News

Villarreal will be without the services of important defender Juan Foyth on Wednesday, with the Argentine sent off against Dortmund in the Champions League last time out.

The Yellow Submarine are also set to missing Logan Costa, Willy Kambwala and Pau Cabanes through injury; Thomas Partey, Gerard Moreno and Santiago Mourino also need to be assessed after missing out against Getafe due to fitness problems.

Ilias Akhomach could come into the starting side in a wide position on Wednesday, while Foyth's absence in the middle of the defence should open the door for Rafa Marin to start.

As for Copenhagen, Lukas Lerager picked up his third yellow card in the league phase against Kairat last time out, so the 32-year-old is suspended for this contest.

Pantelis Chatzidiakos and Marcos Lopez are just a booking away from a suspension, meanwhile, with the pair missing out against Napoli in January if they receive yellow cards here.

Rodrigo Huescas, Magnus Mattsson and Oliver Hojer will miss the match through injury, while former Borussia Dortmund youngster Youssoufa Moukoko, who has scored eight times in all competitions this term, is set to start on the bench.

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Junior; Navarro, Marin, Veiga, S Cardona; Buchanan, Parejo, Comesana, Akhomach; Mikautadze, A Perez

Copenhagen possible starting lineup:

Kotarski; Suzuki, Pereira, Hatzidiakos, Lopez; Clem, Madsen; Larsson, Claesson, Robert; Dadason

We say: Villarreal 2-1 Copenhagen

Villarreal surely have to get it right sooner or later in the Champions League due to their excellent La Liga form this season, and we are backing the Yellow Submarine to pick up a huge three points against Copenhagen on Wednesday night.

