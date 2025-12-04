Preview: Villarreal vs Getafe - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 04 Dec 2025 13:16 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 13:47

Villarreal will be aiming to make it six straight wins in La Liga when they continue their campaign with a home fixture against Getafe on Saturday afternoon.

The Yellow Submarine are third in the La Liga table, five points behind the leaders Barcelona, who have played a game more, while Getafe are seventh in the division on 20 points.

Match preview

Villarreal have been excellent in La Liga this season, boasting a record of 10 wins, two draws and two defeats from their 14 matches to collect 32 points, which has left them third in the table, five points off the leaders Barcelona, who have played a game more.

The Yellow Submarine have won their last five in Spain's top flight against Valencia, Rayo Vallecano, Espanyol, Mallorca and Real Sociedad, but they only just squeezed past Antoniano in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, winning on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Marcelino's side finished fifth in La Liga last season, but there is no question that they will be targeting a top-four spot this term due to the quality in their squad.

Villarreal have won 26 of their previous 47 matches against Getafe, only suffering seven defeats in the process, and they recorded a 2-1 victory in the last game between the two sides in March.

That said, four of the last six meetings between the two sides have finished level, including a 1-1 draw in the corresponding fixture during the 2024-25 campaign.

Getafe, meanwhile, have not actually beaten Villarreal since January 2019, which is an indication of the size of their task heading into this weekend's contest.

The Deep Blue Ones have won six, drawn two and lost six of their 14 La Liga matches this season to collect 20 points, which has left them in seventh spot in the table.

Jose Bordalas' side were also in Copa del Rey action earlier this week, beating Navalcarnero 3-2 after extra-time to secure their spot in the third round of the tournament.

Getafe were 1-0 winners over Elche in La Liga last weekend, meanwhile, and they have actually been victorious in five of their last seven games in all competitions.

The Deep Blue Ones have won three and lost four of their seven away league games this term, while Villarreal have picked up 19 points from their seven fixtures on home soil, which is the third-best record in the division behind Atletico Madrid (22) and Barcelona (24).

Villarreal La Liga form:

DWWWWW

Villarreal form (all competitions):

LWWLWW

Getafe La Liga form:

LWWLLW

Getafe form (all competitions):

WWLLWW

Team News

Villarreal will be without the services of Pape Gueye this weekend through suspension, while Logan Costa, Willy Kambwala and Pau Cabanes are out of the match due to injury problems.

Head coach Marcelino will make wholesale changes to the side that started in the Copa del Rey, including starts in the final third of the field for Ayoze Perez and Gerard Moreno.

Renato Veiga should keep his spot in the middle of the defence, but the rest of the team from the cup fixture are expected to drop out, including Nicolas Pepe, who was Villarreal's standout player against Antoniano.

As for Getafe, Davinchi remains on the sidelines due to a knee problem, while Abdel Abqar is a doubt with a muscular issue.

Mario Martin is back after missing out against Elche last Friday through suspension, and the 21-year-old is set to be introduced back into the starting side here.

Borja Mayoral is the team's top goalscorer this season with six, and the 28-year-old is set to be joined in the final third of the field by Adrian Liso on Saturday.

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Junior; Mourino, Veiga, Foyth, Pedraza; Buchanan, Parejo, Comesana, Moleiro; G Moreno, Perez

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Dakonam, Iglesias, Duarte; Femenia, Milla, Arambarri, Nyom; Martin; Liso, Mayoral

We say: Villarreal 2-1 Getafe

Villarreal's excellent home form could carry them to all three points on Saturday against a strong Getafe side, but it might not be straightforward for the Yellow Submarine.

