Man City lineup vs. Real Madrid: Predicted XI for Champions League clash as Guardiola makes Cherki, Reijnders decisions

Reijnders returns, Cherki call: Predicted Man City XI vs. Real Madrid
Manchester City playmaker Rayan Cherki has done everything in his power to earn a first Champions League start for the club in Wednesday's blockbuster league-phase clash with Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

The 22-year-old was the star of the show in Saturday's 3-0 Premier League win over Sunderland with two assists, including a marvellous rabona for Phil Foden in the second half.

Cherki's creative influence could prove devastating against a Real Madrid side potentially missing as many as six defenders, so Pep Guardiola should not consider demoting him from the first XI in the Spanish capital.

Expect Cherki to continue working in tandem with Jeremy Doku, an in-form Foden and Erling Haaland, who was quiet at the weekend but boasts a terrific nine goals from nine previous games against Spanish teams in the Champions League.

There is scope for one alteration in the forward areas, though, as a revitalised Tijjani Reijnders could displace Bernardo Silva in the Sky Blues' 4-1-4-1 shape.

As Rodri (thigh) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle) are still on the sidelines, Nico Gonzalez's spot at the base of the midfield is safe, and the same can also be said for Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Matheus Nunes and Nico O'Reilly at the back.

John Stones has started each of Man City's last four games in the Champions League, but the England international missed the win over Sunderland with an unspecified injury and remains a doubt for Wednesday.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gonzalez; Cherki, Reijnders, Foden, Doku; Haaland

