How to watch Real Madrid vs Man City: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ben Sully | 07 Dec 2025 16:55 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 23:22

Manchester City will head to the Spanish capital for Wednesday's Champions League meeting with record European champions Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola's side are in ninth spot in the league phase, while Los Blancos are two points better off in fifth position.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Champions League clash.

What time does Real Madrid vs. Man City kick off?

The game will start at 9pm local time, which will be an hour earlier at 8pm for UK viewers.

Where is Real Madrid vs. Man City being played?

Real Madrid will welcome the Premier League side to their iconic Santiago Bernabeu, which can hold up to 83,186 spectators.

This will be Man City's second trip to the Bernabeu in 2025 after they lost 3-1 in the second leg of March's knockout round playoff tie - a result that condemned the Citizens to a 6-3 aggregate defeat.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

Man City's away clash against Real Madrid will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 for UK viewers.

Streaming

Alternatively, you can watch the game on the Discovery+ website and app, which is available on a number of devices, including smartphones, computers, tablets and game consoles.

Highlights

In regard to highlights, there will be a recap of the game on Discovery+ and on the TNT Sports Football YouTube page. The TNT Sports Football's official X account will also post key moments from the contest.

What is at stake for Real Madrid and Man City

Having won four of their five Champions League matches, Real Madrid will be looking to take another step towards securing a top-eight finish.

While his team have largely performed in Europe, Los Blancos head coach Xabi Alonso is under pressure to oversee a positive result after his team suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat in Sunday's league game with Celta Vigo, leaving them with just two wins from their last seven competitive matches (D3, L2).

Man City are in a strong position to reach the Champions League knockout rounds, but they have work to do if they are to secure a top-eight finish and automatic qualification for the last 16.

The Citizens will carry momentum into the contest after recording a third consecutive victory with a commanding 3-0 success in Saturday's Premier League meeting with Sunderland.