Team News: Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign at home to Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table, one point behind leaders Barcelona, while the away side are 12th in the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

REAL MADRID VS. CELTA VIGO

REAL MADRID

Out: Dani Carvajal (knee), Ferland Mendy (muscle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), David Alaba (muscle), Dean Huijsen (discomfort)

Doubtful: Eduardo Camavinga (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Asencio, Militao, Rudiger, Carreras; Guler, Valverde, Tchouameni; Bellingham; Vinicius, Mbappe

CELTA VIGO

Out: None

Doubtful: Joseph Aidoo (knee) Mihailo Ristic (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Radu; Alonso, Starfelt, J Rodriguez; Rueda, D Rodriguez, Moriba, Carreira; Zaragoza, Iglesias, Aspas

