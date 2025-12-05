Team News: Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign at home to Celta Vigo on Sunday.
Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table, one point behind leaders Barcelona, while the away side are 12th in the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
REAL MADRID VS. CELTA VIGO
REAL MADRID
Out: Dani Carvajal (knee), Ferland Mendy (muscle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), David Alaba (muscle), Dean Huijsen (discomfort)
Doubtful: Eduardo Camavinga (ankle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Asencio, Militao, Rudiger, Carreras; Guler, Valverde, Tchouameni; Bellingham; Vinicius, Mbappe
CELTA VIGO
Out: None
Doubtful: Joseph Aidoo (knee) Mihailo Ristic (muscle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Radu; Alonso, Starfelt, J Rodriguez; Rueda, D Rodriguez, Moriba, Carreira; Zaragoza, Iglesias, Aspas