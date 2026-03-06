Wrexham vs. Chelsea: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Darren Plant | 06 Mar 2026 10:04

Wrexham and Chelsea will be vying for a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals when they square off in North Wales on Saturday evening.

The Blues make the trip to the Championship outfit with confidence, a consequence of thrashing Aston Villa by a 4-1 scoreline on Wednesday night.

At a time when Chelsea sit in fifth place in the Premier League table, Wrexham are in sixth position in the Championship table after a strong run of form since the turn of the year.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything that you need to know about how to tune into the match between Wrexham and Chelsea.

What time does Wrexham vs. Chelsea kick off?

The game kicks off at 17:45 UK time on Saturday evening, the second of three FA Cup fifth round ties to be played on that day.

Where is Wrexham vs. Chelsea being played?

The match is being played at the Racecourse Ground, the home ground of Wrexham, which has a capacity of 12,600.

Chelsea have not played an away fixture at Wrexham since 1982, the last time that these teams squared off in what was the old Division Two.

How to watch Wrexham vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

The game will be shown live in the UK on BBC One, where coverage starts at 17:30, and TNT Sports 2, which has a start time of 17:00.

Online streaming

Fans will be able to stream the clash through the Discovery+ app or website if they own the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

Shortly after the final whistle, highlights will be available on YouTube through both TNT Sports Football and Emirates FA Cup, alongside the official channels of each team.

As there are only three matches, Match Of The Day is not scheduled for Saturday night.

What is at stake for Wrexham and Chelsea?

Despite the priority being a top-five finish in the Premier League table and a deep run in the Champions League, Liam Rosenior has made it clear that he wants to win the FA Cup.

Chelsea have already recorded wins at Championship duo Charlton Athletic and Hull City to reach the last 16.

Meanwhile, Wrexham have come through home encounters against Nottingham Forest, on penalties, and Ipswich Town to put them on the brink of reaching the quarter-finals for the first time since 1996-97.

Wrexham have accumulated 30 points from their 18 home fixtures in the Championship. As for Chelsea, the Blues have racked up 25 points from their 15 away games in the Premier League.