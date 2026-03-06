Eight Arsenal players miss training before Mansfield FA Cup trip as Mikel Arteta prepares multiple changes

By Ben Knapton | 06 Mar 2026 16:01

Arsenal were missing eight senior players from their final training session ahead of Saturday's FA Cup fifth-round showdown with Mansfield Town at Field Mill.

Mikel Arteta's men continue their pursuit of a record-extending 15th FA Cup triumph against the League One strugglers tomorrow lunchtime, after putting four past Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth in the previous rounds.

The Spaniard will be expected to ring the changes with the Premier League and Champions League in mind, but he will be unable to call upon Myles Lewis-Skelly due to suspension.

The 19-year-old nevertheless trained alongside his teammates at London Colney on Friday as he looks to earn some minutes against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League, but multiple other senior players were nowhere to be seen.

According to journalist Tom Canton, all players who were already known to be missing or doubtful - Mikel Merino, Ben White, William Saliba and Martin Odegaard - were absent from the session.

Gabriel, Martin Zubimendi among Arsenal players to miss training

© Imago / Sportsphoto

In addition, Jurrien Timber, Martin Zubimendi, Gabriel Magalhaes and Declan Rice also sat out training on Friday, suggesting that the quartet will be rested for the trip to Nigel Clough's side.

Timber and Zubimendi are in line for rests, having played the most amount of minutes of all Arsenal outfield players this season; Zubimendi leading the way with 3,253 and Timber at 3,153.

Meanwhile, Rice suffered a knock against Chelsea last weekend but was able to feature in Wednesday's 1-0 Premier League win against Brighton & Hove Albion, a game in which Gabriel Magalhaes was named the man of the match.

The Brazil international also sits in the top five of Arsenal outfielders for minutes played this season, though, and Arteta could spare him for Saturday's contest, even though White's issue and Lewis-Skelly's ban complicate matters.

While Odegaard, White, Merino and Saliba are working their way back from injury, Rice, Gabriel, Zubimendi and Timber are very likely just being rested and will return in time for Leverkusen next week.

Changes Mikel Arteta should make for Mansfield vs. Arsenal

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

Should all of White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber and Lewis-Skelly sit out the Mansfield trip, Arteta's defence will almost certainly pick itself - and involve 16-year-old Marli Salmon.

The 2009-born prospect should feature alongside either Riccardo Calafiori or Piero Hincapie centrally - with the other operating at left-back - while Cristhian Mosquera takes on right-back duties.

Lewis-Skelly would have likely been a shoo-in for a midfield start, but Kai Havertz, Christian Norgaard and Eberechi Eze will likely be first in line to link arms in that trio, unless Arteta tries out the Bukayo Saka number 10 experiment again.

The England international should also be given the day off, though, allowing either Noni Madueke or Max Dowman - back from an ankle injury - to strut their stuff on the right wing.

If Havertz it utilised in a deeper role as expected, Gabriel Jesus should spearhead the attack as he aims to build on a tremendous record of 20 goal involvements from his last 19 domestic cup games against lower-league opposition.