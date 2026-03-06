Team News: Mansfield Town vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 06 Mar 2026 12:15

Reuniting 97 years on from their most recent FA Cup showdown, League One bottom-half battlers Mansfield Town and Premier League leaders Arsenal lock horns in a historic fifth-round encounter at Field Mill on Saturday lunchtime.

The Stags shocked Burnley 2-1 in the fourth round to set up a tie with Mikel Arteta's men, who have put a combined eight goals past Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic to reach round five for the first time in six seasons.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

MANSFIELD TOWN

Out: Baily Cargill (hamstring), Ryan Sweeney (hamstring)

Doubtful: Luke Bolton (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roberts; Knoyle, Oshilaja, Blake-Tracy; Akins, Lewis, Reed, McLaughlin; Evans, Roberts; Oates

ARSENAL

Out: Mikel Merino (foot), Myles Lewis-Skelly (suspended)

Doubtful: Martin Odegaard (knee), Ben White (unspecified), William Saliba (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kepa; Mosquera, Salmon, Gabriel, Calafiori; Eze, Norgaard, Havertz; Madueke, Jesus, Trossard