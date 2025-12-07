Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid lead race for 'marquee' midfielder as Ruben Amorim looks for 'enticing' signing

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Dec 2025 17:14 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 18:35

Manchester United have fallen behind in the race to sign Christos Mouzakitis from Olympiacos, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils will hope to get the better of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday in the Premier League, with boss Ruben Amorim facing criticism for his team's recent form.

United have drawn three, lost one and won one of their last five games, and fans and pundits have highlighted midfield as an area of weakness.

Amorim was reportedly keen on strengthening in midfield in the summer, though a move for Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba ultimately failed to materialise.

Football Insider report that the club could be set to miss out on another target due to Olympiacos youngster Mouzakitis preferring a move to Real Madrid.

© Imago / One Inch Productions

Manchester United: Are Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro good enough?

It should perhaps come as no surprise that the team have struggled given Bruno Fernandes has been deployed in a deeper role despite having almost exclusively played as a number 10 for most of his time at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese has been influential in attack, but his lack of defensive instincts has been costly at times, especially as partner Casemiro has struggled to cover ground.

Both players are in the twilight of their careers, with both over the age of 30, and it is difficult to see the Red Devils qualifying for the Champions League without reinforcements in January.

United have been linked with the likes of Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest and Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace, though the two midfielders are almost certain to be prohibitively expensive in the winter window.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Does Ruben Amorim have a problem with youth?

Amorim is in an unenviable position, as while youth development has been a key tenet of United coaches in the past, he is also under pressure to deliver immediate results in order to avoid a dismissal.

The Portuguese has been criticised for not giving the likes of Kobbie Mainoo or Shea Lacey chances in the first team, with the former reportedly keen to explore moves elsewhere.

If the Red Devils did sign Mouzakitis, it is not clear if the 18-year-old would be provided with regular opportunities.

In order to justify the lack of minutes given to young players at Old Trafford, Amorim must qualify for Europe's premier club competition.