Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 05 Dec 2025 18:12 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 08:12

Manchester United have a prime opportunity to extend their unbeaten Premier League away run to five games when they battle basement boys Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night.

The Red Devils have taken eight points from their last 12 on offer on the road, six more than their miserable Molineux hosts have managed all season long.

Match preview

Just when Ruben Amorim's Man Utd appear to have turned a corner, the Old Trafford faithful witness a demoralising result - whether it be a pitiful home loss to 10-man Everton or an underwhelming 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened West Ham United.

Diogo Dalot's fine finish against the Irons was largely in vain thanks to a Soungoutou Magassa leveller in the dying embers of the contest, one in which Man Utd's lack of application and fight triggered a scathing assessment from Roy Keane.

The Irishman's erstwhile side ended gameweek 14 in an unremarkable eighth place in the Premier League table, although results elsewhere over the weekend could push them into the bottom half before their next game rolls around.

However, the Red Devils' derisory home exploits have not translated into atrocious away days, as Man Utd have conquered Liverpool and Crystal Palace while holding Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur to draws during a positive stretch of road form.

Furthermore, Monday's visitors have only ever suffered eight Premier League losses against the club starting the day at the bottom of the table, although two of those defeats did come to Wolves, most recently in 2011.

Few in the Molineux home end will be anticipating another shock scalp 14 years later, though, as the Old Gold are currently on course to be remembered as the worst team to ever grace the Premier League.

Still sitting on an atrocious two points from 14 games, Wolves will comfortably break Derby County's 11-point record from 2007-08 if events continue in a similar fashion under Rob Edwards, whose appointment has not yet had the desired effect.

Wednesday's visit of Nottingham Forest saw Wolves succumb to a 1-0 reverse by virtue of an Igor Jesus strike, and Edwards's side already lie a whopping 12 points adrift of Leeds United in the relative safety of 17th position.

Not only have the hosts lost their last eight in all tournaments and their last seven in the Premier League, they have now gone five games without even finding the back of the net, marking their longest-ever losing run without scoring in their entire league history.

If there are two crumbs of comfort for the Wolves faithful to cling onto, they are their side's two standout victories over Man United last season, although the Red Devils have not lost back-to-back league games at Molineux for 45 years.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League form:

L

L

L

L

L

L

Wolverhampton Wanderers form (all competitions):

L

L

L

L

L

L

Manchester United Premier League form:

W

D

D

L

W

D

Team News

Man Utd's cause against West Ham was not helped by an unexpected injury to defensive rock Matthijs de Ligt ahead of kickoff, but Amorim is optimistic that the Dutchman will be able to face Edwards's team here.

Dalot is also expected to be given the all-clear despite appearing to suffer a blow on Thursday night, but Harry Maguire (thigh) and Benjamin Sesko (knee) will not return until later this month.

Making his comeback from a head injury in the showdown with West Ham, Matheus Cunha reunites with the team he registered 21 Premier League goal involvements for last season - he still has just the one to his name in a Red Devils kit.

As for Wolves, midfield fulcrum Joao Gomes - a reported target for Man Utd - will not be auditioning for an Old Trafford move on Monday night, having incurred a one-game ban for accumulating five yellow cards.

To make matters worse, Marshall Munetsi - a natural replacement for Gomes - has sustained a calf injury, so Jean-Ricner Bellegarde should operate in a deeper role alongside Andre at Molineux.

Ladislav Krejci (knee), Fer Lopez (adductor) and Hugo Bueno (back) may all be uncertain until the last moment, but Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Leon Chiwome (knee) and Daniel Bentley (ankle) are definitely absent.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Johnstone; Mosquera, Toti, Agbadou; Doherty, Andre, Bellegarde, Wolfe; Arias, Hwang; Larsen

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Shaw; Diallo, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Zirkzee

We say: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Manchester United

Wolves have not won a Premier League game all season, so some Man Utd fans may naturally be fearing that Monday is the day that all changes for Edwards's team.

However, Gomes's ban and Munetsi's injury leave the hosts at risk of being overrun centrally, and Amorim's men should have no problem strolling to victory against the Championship-bound Old Gold.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.