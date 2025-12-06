Preview: Alverca vs Nacional - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 06 Dec 2025 07:21 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 07:36

Alverca will be out to secure consecutive wins for just the second time this season when they go head to head with Nacional in round 13 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Sunday.

The Alvinegros, meanwhile, journey to the Complexo Desportivo FC Alverca without a win in their last five matches across all competitions and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Match preview

Alverca moved into the top half of the Primeira Liga standings last Saturday as they secured a 2-0 victory over Casa Pia when the two teams squared off at the Estádio Municipal de Rio Maior.

In a game where Patrick Sequeira received his marching orders, Alverca made the most of their numerical advantage, with Lincoln and Marko Milovanovic netting in the final 15 minutes to hand Casa Pia their seventh league defeat of the season.

This was a much-needed result for Custodio Castro’s men, who had failed to win their previous five matches, claiming one draw and losing five, including a penalty-shootout defeat against second-tier Uniao de Leiria in the Taca de Portugal third round on October 18.

Making their return to the Portuguese top flight for the first time in 21 years, Alverca can take pride in their performance this season as they sit ninth in the league table with 14 points from 12 games, two points and four places above this weekend’s visitors.