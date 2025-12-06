Wolves vs. Man Utd: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Andrew Delaney | 06 Dec 2025 08:19 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 08:19

At risk of repeating unwanted history, Manchester United head to the West Midlands on Monday night, when they will tackle Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux in the final fixture of Premier League gameweek 15.

Throughout all of Premier League history, Man United have only ever suffered eight defeats to the side starting the day at the bottom of the table, although two of those losses came against none other than the Old Gold in 2004 and 2011.

Ruben Amorim's men also went down in both of their clashes with the West Midlands outfit last season, and their momentum suffered yet another hit in midweek, when they shipped a late leveller to West Ham United in a 1-1 draw.

However, the Red Devils will still be firm favourites to get the better of an abysmal Wolves crop, who are on course to be relegated with the lowest-ever points total in Premier League history.

Here, Sports Mole looks back at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 115

Manchester United wins: 56

Draws: 20

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins: 39

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United have matched up a total of 115 times across all competitions, with the Red Devils leading the overall head-to-head record having registered 56 wins to the Old Gold's 39, while there have also been 20 stalemates between the two sides.

There was a long stretch where these two sides did not clash before Wolves returned to the Premier League in 2018, and the Old Gold initially proved to be something of a bogey team for Man Utd upon their return.

Under the guidance of Nuno Espirito Santo, Wolves remained undefeated against the Red Devils in their first two seasons back in the top flight, with one win and three draws.

The Old Gold also enjoyed a 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final triumph over Man Utd in 2018-19, courtesy of goals from Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez, but the Red Devils avenged the defeat the following season with a 1-0 third-round replay victory after a 0-0 draw in the original meeting.

Wolves would go on to struggle in this fixture over the following seasons, winning only one and losing seven of their eight clashes between 2020-21 and 2023-24, including a blockbuster 4-3 defeat in February 2024.

Man Utd led 3-1 with 15 minutes remaining, but Max Kilman reduced the deficit before Pedro Neto scored what appeared to be the equaliser in the 95th-minute, only for the Red Devils to clinch a dramatic 97th-minute winner in classic Fergie-time fashion through a stunning solo effort by Kobbie Mainoo.

The Old Gold finally ended their dismal streak against Man Utd with a dominant 2-0 win earlier this season, with goals from Matheus Cunha and Hee-Chan Hwang handing Vitor Pereira his debut victory at Molineux, sinking Ruben Amorim's men.

Pereira's men stunned Old Trafford later that season too, sealing a 1-0 victory in Manchester to complete a league double over the Red Devils for the first time since 1980, thanks to Pablo Sarabia's wonderful free kick.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 20, 2025: Man Utd 0-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2024: Wolves 2-0 Man Utd (Premier League)

Feb 01, 2024: Wolves 3-4 Man Utd (Premier League)

Aug 14, 2023: Man Utd 1-0 Wolves (Premier League)

May 13, 2023: Man Utd 2-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Dec 31, 2022: Wolves 0-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Jan 03, 2022: Man Utd 0-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Aug 29, 2021: Wolves 0-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

May 23, 2021: Wolves 1-2 Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 29, 2020: Man Utd 1-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Feb 01, 2020: Man Utd 0-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Jan 15, 2020: Man Utd 1-0 Wolves (FA Cup Third Round Replay)

Jan 04, 2020: Wolves 0-0 Man Utd (FA Cup Third Round)

Aug 19, 2019: Wolves 1-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Apr 02, 2019: Wolves 2-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

Mar 16, 2019: Wolves 2-1 Man Utd (FA Cup Quarter-Finals)

Sep 22, 2018: Man Utd 1-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Mar 18, 2012: Wolves 0-5 Man Utd (Premier League)

Dec 10, 2011: Man Utd 4-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Feb 05, 2011: Wolves 2-1 Man Utd (Premier League)

