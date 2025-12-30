Preview: Fleetwood Town vs Grimsby Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 30 Dec 2025 22:43 , Last updated: 30 Dec 2025 22:58

A victory for Fleetwood Town against visitors Grimsby Town on Thursday at Highbury Stadium could put them within striking distance of League Two's promotion playoff spots.

The ninth-placed hosts have 34 points after their goalless draw with Salford City on Monday, four points fewer than seventh-placed Chesterfield, whereas the 15th-placed Mariners trail their opponents by three points.

Match preview

Fleetwood will be delighted to have kept a clean sheet against Salford considering they faced nearly 2.5 xG, relied on the post and conceded five big chances,

That draw was the second consecutive time that the club failed to score in, though they have now kept their opponents at bay in two of their last four games.

Head coach Pete Wild's side have only faced the visitors twice since 2012, winning 1-0 in August 2024 at home but losing 2-1 away from home in February.

Fleetwood have been beaten in just one of their past seven matches, a period in which they claimed victory four times.

The Fishermen are undefeated in 13 games at Highbury Stadium, getting the better of their opponents in nine of those clashes.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Grimsby beat Shrewsbury Town 1-0 on Monday thanks to an 83rd-minute winner, but while they failed to create a big chance, they have produced the joint-most in the division this term (67).

David Artell's side's triumph ended a streak of nine league matches without victory, a stretch that included five losses.

Failure to score on Thursday would be the fourth game in five that the Mariners have blanked in, though they have kept two consecutive clean sheets.

The club are winless in their five most recent away trips, with the team suffering two defeats in that time.

Grimsby conceded at least two goals in four of those five away fixtures, and they could not prevent any of their five opponents from scoring.

Fleetwood Town League Two form:

L

D

W

W

L

D

Fleetwood Town form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

L

D

Grimsby Town League Two form:

L

D

L

L

D

W

Grimsby Town form (all competitions):

W

D

L

L

D

W

Team News

Fleetwood could start goalkeeper Jay Lynch behind a back three of Toby Mullarkey, Finley Potter and Kayden Hughes.

A midfield three of Elliot Bonds, Harrison Neal and Jordan Davies may be selected behind forwards Ryan Graydon and Lewis McCann.

As for Grimsby, wingers Darragh Burns and Charles Vernam are candidates to flank centre-forward Jaze Kabia.

Perhaps fans will see a trio of Jamie Walker, Geza David Turi and Evan Khouri in the middle of the pitch.

In defence, the most likely duo to start in central defence are Douglas Tharme and Cameron McJannett.

Fleetwood Town possible starting lineup:

Lynch; Mullarkey, Potter, Hughes; Ennis, Bonds, Neal, Davies, Medley; Graydon, McCann

Grimsby Town possible starting lineup:

Smith; Rodgers, Tharme, McJannett, Sweeney; Walker, Turi, Khouri; Burns, Kabia, Vernam

We say: Fleetwood Town 1-0 Grimsby Town

There is little to suggest that the visitors have what it takes to overcome their worrying form on the road.

Fleetwood's defence has improved in recent games, and perhaps they will be able to keep another clean sheet.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.