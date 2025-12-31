Tottenham Hotspur injury update: Thomas Frank gets huge boost ahead of new year

By Seye Omidiora | 31 Dec 2025 04:10

Thomas Frank seems set to receive an early 2026 present to move on from a turbulent start to life at Tottenham Hotspur.

Although Spurs are preparing to enter the new year on a positive note following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday, the lack of a recognised senior centre-forward has remained a persistent issue for the Danish head coach.

Spurs, currently 13th in the Premier League table, are facing a congested January schedule that includes crucial fixtures across the league, Champions League and FA Cup.

The hierarchy are understood to be hopeful that a more settled squad will allow them to push for a top-four finish during the second half of the season.

Spurs injury news: Solanke returns to training after ankle surgery

© Imago

According to Standard Sport, Dominic Solanke appears to have taken a significant step toward his competitive return after participating in team training at Hotspur Way on Tuesday.

The England international has been sidelined since late August with a persistent ankle injury that eventually required a surgical procedure in September.

Solanke shared footage on his official Instagram account captioned "still alive", showing him taking part in various running, passing and shooting drills without any visible limitations.

While the 28-year-old was recently omitted from the Champions League squad in favour of Mathys Tel, his presence on the training pitch suggests his rehabilitation is ahead of schedule.

Frank had previously been cautious about providing a specific timeframe for the forward, but this latest development will provide a timely boost for the coaching staff.

Timely Solanke return to help Frank during busy January period

© Imago / Mark Pain

The return of Solanke to the training group comes at a critical juncture as Spurs prepare for a frantic run of eight matches in the new year.

Frank is already without the services of Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma, who are representing their respective nations at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Furthermore, the squad remains depleted by the continued absence of creative duo Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison due to their own fitness struggles.

The potential return of Solanke will alleviate the goalscoring burden on Richarlison as the club competes on multiple domestic and European fronts.