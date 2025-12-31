Set-piece masters: Arsenal emulate historic Premier League record

By Seye Omidiora | 31 Dec 2025 03:15

Arsenal have undeniably established themselves as the most clinical side in the Premier League when dealing with dead-ball situations under the guidance of Mikel Arteta.

After their 2024 success, the Gunners have once again used their physical strength and tactical ingenuity to earn crucial points throughout 2025.

Their prowess was particularly evident during their recent 4-0 victory over Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium, where Gabriel Magalhaes profited to give the London club the breakthrough against Unai Emery's team.

Arteta has frequently praised the work of set-piece coach Nicolas Jover for transforming the team's efficiency in both attacking and defensive phases.

The North London club currently sit at the summit of the table — having opened up a five-point lead over Manchester City, who travel to Sunderland on New Year's Day — buoyed by a scoring record that rivals some of the most iconic teams in the history of the competition.

Arsenal match legendary record for set-piece dominance

According to Squawka, Arsenal have become only the second team in Premier League history to score 20 or more set-piece goals in consecutive calendar years.

The North London side recorded 21 such goals throughout 2024 and have followed that up with 20 successful strikes in 2025.

Arsenal's remarkable feat sees them join the legendary Wimbledon side that achieved a similar level of dominance between 1993 and 1996.

Arsenal are just the second team to score 20+ set piece goals (ex. penalties) in consecutive years in the Premier League (21 in 2024, 20 in 2025), after Wimbledon between 1993 and 1996. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/i8SnJXjphw — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) December 30, 2025

While penalty kicks are excluded from these figures, the tally includes goals scored directly from corners, free kicks and long throw-ins.

The Gunners' consistent output highlights the careful planning behind each dead-ball chance given to the league leaders, as well as the team's physical strength.

Why are set-pieces so crucial for Arsenal?

Indeed, Arsenal's ability to consistently find the net from non-open play situations has become a defining characteristic of this modern Gunners squad.

In a title race where margins are increasingly slim, these goals provide a significant advantage over rivals like Man City and outsiders Aston Villa.

Arteta's side often rely on the delivery of Declan Rice — absent on Tuesday — and Bukayo Saka to find the likes of Gabriel in congested penalty areas.

The Gunners' reliance on set-piece mastery enables them to open up a game when defensive opponents stifle them, serving as a significant source of goals if open play fails.