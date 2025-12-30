Arsenal 4-1 Aston Villa: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Trossard, Odegaard shine in huge title statement

By Ben Knapton | 30 Dec 2025 22:14

Arsenal laid down their biggest marker yet in the Premier League title race with a 4-0 thumping of Aston Villa at the Emirates, ending the Lions' marvellous 11-match winning run in all tournaments.

Hit with possibly the most devastating injury blow they could have been hit with before kickoff, a Declan Rice-less Arsenal were initially carved open at will by Unai Emery's men, who lacked the conviction to make their repeated forays count.

The Gunners were not starved of their own chances during an end-to-end scrap, but Viktor Gyokeres missed two promising headers, and the hosts became increasingly agitated by their visitors' gamesmanship tactics.

However, Villa's dark arts were for nought as Arsenal struck twice in quick succession at the start of the second half, firstly through a customary Gabriel Magalhaes corner goal before Martin Zubimendi poked in a second.

All of a sudden, Emery's beleaguered men were barely able to get out of their own half, and a resurrected Arsenal team continued to run riot via Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus's crisp curling strikes in the final quarter.

Not until second-half injury time did Villa start turning the screw again, forcing David Raya into a seemingly impossible save from John McGinn before Ollie Watkins wiped out Arsenal's clean sheet, but it was scant consolation.

As well as opening up a six-point lead over the Lions, Arsenal now sit five points better off than Manchester City at the Premier League summit, before the Sky Blues face Sunderland on Thursday.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Three-and-a-half weeks is a long time in football, but this is not the same Arsenal side that were slain at Villa Park, nor was this the same Lions outfit that downed the Gunners on their own turf.

Rice's absence in the middle of the park was heavily felt in the first half, but Villa - and Ollie Watkins in particular - were left to lament their fatal misses in front of goal, as Arsenal did to the Villans what the Villans did to Chelsea.

Emery's men were the dominant second-half force at Stamford Bridge, but an Odegaard and Trossard-inspired Arsenal went on the warpath after a talking-to from Arteta, who should not be happier to have Gabriel back in the team.

Not for the first and probably not for the last time this season, it took an obligatory corner goal from the Brazilian to break the deadlock, but Arsenal learned from their previous one-goal mistakes and did not let up after drawing first blood.

When Arsenal play like this and put their chances away, they are irresistible, but such irresistible performances must become commonplace if they are to keep Man City at bay until May.

As for Villa - who rued the absences of suspended pair Boubacar Kamara and Matty Cash - the title miracle is still not out of the equation, but the visitors' lack of depth compared to their hosts was well and truly exposed tonight.

ARSENAL VS. ASTON VILLA HIGHLIGHTS

Gabriel Magalhaes goal vs. Aston Villa (47th min, Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa)

Gabriel has scored to put Arsenal ahead against Aston Villa ? pic.twitter.com/Xz2CxTa2Gv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 30, 2025

Normal service is well and truly resumed!

Arsenal's first corner of the match leads to the first goal of the match, as Bukayo Saka floats a wonderful delivery into the six-yard box, where Gabriel Magalhaes gets in front of Emiliano Martinez and bundles the ball in with his thigh.

Martinez went down holding his face, but the ex-Gunner has to cop the blame for his weak attempt at a catch, and the VAR sees no reason to disallow the goal.

Martin Zubimendi goal vs. Aston Villa (52nd min, Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa)

"Arsenal are flying now!"



Martin Zubimendi slots home Arsenal's second and the Emirates erupts ? pic.twitter.com/F7pWmB72VM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 30, 2025

Not a set piece, not an own goal - Arsenal can still score from open play, and this one could prove pivotal.

Martin Odegaard is the architect, winning possession back in midfield and playing a wonderful through ball into Zubimendi, who easily gets in behind the Villa backline and pokes the ball into the bottom corner.

Leandro Trossard goal vs. Aston Villa (69th min, Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa)

Leandro Trossard fires in a third and Arsenal are running riot against Aston Villa ? pic.twitter.com/nUokmbunPr — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 30, 2025

A lot to unpack here, but the main takeaway is that Arsenal are surely extending their lead at the top of the Premier League.

The Gunners firstly want a penalty which is not awarded, Odegaard and Piero Hincapie combine on the left, before the former whips in a cross destined for Bukayo Saka.

The Englishman's knock-down finds Jurrien Timber, who tees up Trossard for a wonderful curling strike, and the goal stands despite two VAR checks.

Gabriel Jesus goal vs. Aston Villa (78th min, Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa)

Gabriel Jesus scored just minutes after coming on to make it 4-0 to Arsenal ? pic.twitter.com/Fy6PRv5mHN — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 30, 2025

As if this evening could get any more perfect for Arsenal.

One of the finest team goals the Gunners will score all season - Odegaard, Zubimendi and Trossard are all involved, and the latter puts the ball on a plate for Jesus to curl home from inside the D.

MAN OF THE MATCH - LEANDRO TROSSARD

ARSENAL VS. ASTON VILLA MATCH STATS

Possession: Arsenal 47%-53% Aston Villa

Shots: Arsenal 22-10 Aston Villa

Shots on target: Arsenal 7-3 Aston Villa

Corners: Arsenal 3-3 Aston Villa

Fouls: Arsenal 18-9 Aston Villa

BEST STATS

Gabriel Jesus scores his first goal since his injury.



30 Dec 2025 vs Aston Villa

1 Jan 2025 vs Brentford pic.twitter.com/oayuFzsAYp — StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) December 30, 2025

17 - Arsenal have scored 17 goals from corners in 2025 in the Premier League; only Manchester United in 2012 (18) have ever netted more in a calendar year. Avenue. pic.twitter.com/xNQ1nR3Iuo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 30, 2025

Arsenal are just the second team to score 20+ set piece goals (ex. penalties) in consecutive years in the Premier League (21 in 2024, 20 in 2025), after Wimbledon between 1993 and 1996. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/i8SnJXjphw — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) December 30, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Arsenal's first game of 2025 takes the Gunners to one of their lesser favoured haunts from last term, as Arteta's men face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on January 3.

Arsenal kick off at 5.30pm on that day, a few hours after the Lions meet Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in the lunchtime kickoff.