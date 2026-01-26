Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Kairat: Declan Rice, Mikel Merino, Max Dowman

By Ben Knapton | 26 Jan 2026 08:23 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 17:49

Needing just a point to be sure of top spot in the Champions League league phase, perfect Arsenal host Kairat on the eighth and final matchday on Wednesday evening.

Mikel Arteta's men have swept aside the competition in Europe this season - taking 21 points from 21 on offer - and confirmed their place in the last 16 with a statement 3-1 win over Inter Milan at San Siro last week.

However, the Gunners continue to falter domestically and were beaten at the Emirates for the first time this season on Sunday, suffering an excruciating 3-2 Premier League loss to Michael Carrick's Manchester United.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown with Kairat, who currently sit bottom of the 36-team table with just a point to their name.

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: January 28 (vs. Kairat)

Both Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori were seen in training before the Man Utd fixture, but only the former made the matchday squad at the weekend.

However, Calafiori is ostensibly in with a good chance of making his comeback from a muscular problem on Wednesday, even if he is just an unused substitute.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: February 14 (vs. Wigan Athletic)

Arsenal's only guaranteed injury absentee at the time of writing, Max Dowman suffered a moderately severe ankle injury in an Under-21s friendly last month and is still a few weeks away from returning.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

© Imago / Action Plus

Return date: January 31 (vs. Leeds United)

Declan Rice collected his third yellow card of the league phase against Inter, so the midfielder will serve a one-match UCL ban on Wednesday.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Return date: January 31 (vs. Leeds United)

Likewise, Mikel Merino also picked up a milestone caution at San Siro, so the Spain international - who may have been in contention to start this match - will watch on helplessly too.