Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Crystal Palace: Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Mason Mount updates

By Matt Law | 26 Feb 2026 10:36 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 10:38

Manchester United will be aiming to continue their excellent run of form when they welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils have moved into fourth spot in the Premier League table courtesy of their excellent form since Michael Carrick's arrival as head coach, and they are only three points behind third-placed Aston Villa.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Palace, who occupy 13th spot in England's top flight.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: March 1 (vs. Palace)

Martinez missed out against Everton due to a calf injury, but there is a chance that the Argentina international could be back in the fold for the clash with Palace.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

De Ligt has missed Man United's last 15 matches in all competitions due to a back problem, and the Netherlands international will again miss out here, but the centre-back is on course to return to action at some stage in March.

© Imago / Paul Marriott

Status: Out

Reason: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Dorgu had been in excellent form for Man United before picking up a hamstring injury against Arsenal, and the Denmark international faces a battle to be back on the field before the end of March, with his return most likely to come at the start of April.

© Imago / APL

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: March 1 (vs. Palace)

Mount has missed Man United's last four Premier League matches due to a knock, and the Englishman remains a major doubt for this match.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players suspended for this match.