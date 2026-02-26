Arsenal vs. Chelsea: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League London derby

By Ben Knapton | 26 Feb 2026 08:51

For the second time in two weeks, Arsenal headline the next round of Premier League action with a tantalising London derby, this one against near neighbours Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta's men ran riot at the home of Igor Tudor's Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday, easing to a 4-1 victory as they restored their five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

In contrast, Liam Rosenior's Blues conceded late in a 1-1 draw at home to relegation-threatened Burnley, leaving them three points below Manchester United in the coveted fourth spot.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to follow Arsenal vs. Chelsea in the Premier League.

What time does Arsenal vs. Chelsea kick off?

Arsenal vs. Chelsea will kick off at 4.30pm on Sunday, March 1.

The London derby is the final Premier League fixture of the gameweek and follows Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Nottingham Forest, Fulham vs. Spurs and Man Utd vs. Crystal Palace at 2pm.

Where is Arsenal vs. Chelsea being played?

Arsenal are hosting Chelsea at their Emirates Stadium home, where the Gunners defeated the Blues 1-0 in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final just a few weeks ago.

Arteta's men also edged out Chelsea by the same scoreline in their last Premier League home meeting thanks to a Mikel Merino goal, and they have not lost against the visitors at the Emirates since August 2021.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

Unsurprisingly, Arsenal vs. Chelsea has been selected for coverage on Sky Sports Main Event, as well as Sky Sports Premier League.

If you are a Sky TV subscriber, Sky Sports Main Event is channel number 401. For Virgin Media viewers with a Sky Sports subscription, go to channel 501, while EE TV viewers can access the channel on number 419.

Online streaming

The Sky Sports and Sky Go app will also show the match live for Sky Sports subscribers, but you can also access the game on NOW TV.

If you just want to watch the derby without a monthly subscription, a day pass costs £14.99, otherwise a rolling plan is priced at £34.99 per month.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be made available on the Sky Sports website, as well as the Sky Sports Premier League, Arsenal and Chelsea YouTube channels.

For those who prefer a more traditional viewing experience, Match of the Day will be broadcast at 10.30pm on BBC One on Sunday night.

What is at stake for Arsenal and Chelsea?

Once again, Arsenal will go after title rivals Man City this weekend, as the Sky Blues face Leeds United on Saturday evening for the chance to move to within two points of Arteta's men.

As Pep Guardiola's side still have a game in hand, albeit with an inferior goal difference, the Gunners simply must avoid defeat against Chelsea if they are to keep their title fate in their own hands.

However, only victory will likely do for Chelsea if they are to remain in control of their top-five destiny, as Rosenior's side only lead Liverpool - whom they face on May 9 - on goal difference.

The Blues possess a pitiful recent record against the Gunners, though, having failed to win any of their last eight Premier League games against Sunday's hosts, but Rosenior has overseen two victories from his two top-flight away matches since succeeding Enzo Maresca.