Arsenal (4) 1-0 (2) Chelsea: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Gunners book place in EFL Cup final

Arsenal booked their place in the EFL Cup final with a 1-0 second leg win against Chelsea, securing a 4-2 aggregate victory following the first leg win at Stamford Bridge.

A cagey first half saw both sides struggle to create any real chances of note, with Arsenal mustering just 0.18 expected goals (xG) and Chelsea managing only 0.16xG, with the game still goalless at the break.

Chelsea continued to struggle against Arsenal's formidable defence in the second half, and with the Blues throwing men forward in the final minutes, the Gunners were able to break forward and seal a late 1-0 win thanks to Kai Havertz's goal.

As a result, Mikel Arteta's side secured a 1-0 win in the second leg and a 4-2 aggregate victory over the Blues, meaning Arsenal booked their place at Wembley Stadium for the EFL Cup final.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Chelsea initially set up in a back three with Marc Cucurella and Malo Gusto as the wing-backs, and the system certainly worked for the Blues in the opening hour, denying Arsenal any real opportunities.

However, Liam Rosenior was eventually forced into changes on the hour mark with just 30 minutes left for his side to find their way back into the tie, bringing on Estevao in place of one of the three central defenders.

Those changes did appear to turn the tide in Chelsea's favour, starting to push further forward despite struggling to break down the Gunners defence, while the longer the game went on goalless, the more the anxiety of the Arsenal fans could be heard in the stadium.

However, Arsenal are undoubtedly one of the best, if not the best, defensive teams in the world, and the Gunners limited Chelsea to very few chances.

As the Blues threw men forward in the final seconds of the game in a desperate attempt to find their much-needed goal, Arsenal were able to capitalise on the counter, picking Chelsea apart to score a late winner.

Rosenior will be devastated that his side were unable to find a way back into the tie, but the manager should take some criticism, with Chelsea largely setting up to nullify Arsenal while failing to show any real intent in the final third, while the Blues also seemed to lack a plan B to help them find their needed goal.

ARSENAL VS. CHELSEA HIGHLIGHTS

Kai Havertz goal vs. Chelsea (97th min, Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea)

Havertz has won it for Arsenal, and the Gunners are going to Wembley! Chelsea are caught out one against three on the counter, with Declan Rice spraying the ball to Havertz through on goal. Havertz gets into the box, shows great composure to round the goalkeeper and finishes comfortably into the open net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - GABRIEL MAGALHAES

Tonight's EFL Cup semi-final second leg lacked any real attacking quality, until Havertz' goal in the final seconds.

As a result, we are giving our man of the match award to one of Arsenal's stalwarts at the back, with Gabriel impressing as the Gunners kept yet another clean sheet.

Gabriel won the most duels (eight) of any player, alongside making two tackles, four clearances and five ball recoveries.

ARSENAL VS. CHELSEA MATCH STATS

Possession: Arsenal 44%-56% Chelsea

Shots: Arsenal 5-14 Chelsea

Shots on target: Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea

Corners: Arsenal 2-5 Chelsea

Fouls: Arsenal 14-12 Chelsea

BEST STATS

FT: Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea



WHAT NEXT?

Arsenal's attention returns to strengthening their position at the top of the Premier League standings on Saturday, when they welcome Sunderland to the Emirates.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will travel to the Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday.