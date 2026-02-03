Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Martin Odegaard absence explained as Mikel Arteta delivers Bukayo Saka update

By Ben Knapton | 03 Feb 2026 19:57

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has provided further details on Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka's absences from Tuesday's EFL Cup semi-final showdown with Chelsea at the Emirates.

Neither the captain nor his deputy were included in the matchday squad for the second leg, after the latter was a late withdrawal from the starting XI against Leeds United at the weekend.

Saka appeared to tweak a muscle in the warm-up before that 4-0 Premier League victory, although Arteta could not give a firm update on his condition at full time.

The Gunners boss did suggest at his pre-game press conference that the England international would not be out for long, but he has not been declared fit for the visit of Liam Rosenior's side.

Speaking to the media before the game, Arteta admitted that Saka would need to undergo more examinations to understand the full extent of the issue, but there is hope that the issue will be short-term.

Mikel Arteta delivers Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard injury updates

"He's okay, we need to have more tests tomorrow to understand how he is. This game was too short, but let's hope that it's not too much [longer he's out]," Arteta said, before also giving an update on Odegaard.

The Norway international came off the bench during the four-goal success over Leeds, but he was revealed to have picked up a knock in the latter stages at Elland Road.

Arteta is keeping his fingers crossed that Odegaard will also take just a few days to recuperate, but there is no guarantee that he will be fit for the weekend's Premier League clash with Sunderland.

"During the [Leeds United] game, he felt a little niggle. We tried yesterday, he wasn't comfortable, so let's see if he's hopefully available for the weekend," Arteta said on Odegaard.

Mikel Merino and Max Dowman are also still absent for the hosts, who may be without the former for the remainder of the season following his serious foot injury, but Dowman's ankle issue should heal within a couple of weeks.

Will Arsenal live to regret summer transfer window failure?

Arteta could not write it - losing another midfielder to injury just one day after his side tried and failed to bring in a new engine-room enforcer on transfer deadline day.

There were no credible links with any midfielders yesterday - the Sandro Tonali rumours were deemed to have been far-fetched - and Arsenal's midfield does now have a somewhat thin feel to it.

Christian Norgaard and Martin Zubimendi have the number six position nailed down, but Declan Rice is without a genuine backup in the left eight role, barring potentially Kai Havertz.

However, the latter is better utilised as a number 10 or central striker, and while Rice is a wonderful athlete who rarely spends time in the treatment room, the increased demands on his shoulders will lead to the risk of a dreaded muscle injury.