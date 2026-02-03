Arsenal injury news: Mikel Merino's father shares worrying update amid uncertainty over return

By Saikat Mandal | 03 Feb 2026 20:35

Arsenal have suffered a big blow with Mikel Merino's injury, and the player's father has further shared worrying updates over the midfielder's potential return timeframe.

Merino was ruled out of Arsenal's clash against Leeds United, a game they won 4-0 to regain seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, before kick-off with a foot injury.

The former Real Sociedad midfielder will reportedly need surgery on a broken foot in his foot, and he is expected to be out for a long spell.

Mikel Arteta confirmed that the Gunners could be looking to delve into the winter transfer market to buy a short-term replacement, but they did not manage to secure any new signings.

The Gunners boss clarified after the match against Leeds that he expects the midfielder to be out for at least four months, which means he is set to miss the major part of the title race, if not the rest of the season.

Mikel Merino's father shares worrying updates

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

The Spanish international's father suggested on Spanish radio Cadena Sar that there is an uncertainty over when the midfielder can return, as it appears to be a rare injury.

Merino has apparently sustained an internal injury and has not fractured his toe; therefore, there are many doubts about his potential return.

“There’s uncertainty because the recovery time isn’t well understood as there’s no history of this type of injury," said Merino's father, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

“It’s a stress fracture. It’s not an injury to the toes, it’s a bit more internal. It’s an injury that isn’t very well documented. There are many doubts regarding his recovery.”

Arsenal injury problems and potential transfer target

© Imago / Every Second Media

The Gunners are without Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka for their EFL Cup semi-final showdown with Chelsea at the Emirates on Tuesday.

Saka appeared to have picked up a muscle injury ahead of the Leeds clash, although Arteta confirmed that the England international would not be out for long.

Odegaard picked up a niggle in the last match, and the Norway international may need a few games to recuperate, although he could be absent for the weekend's Premier League clash with Sunderland.

Journalist Christian Falk reported that Arsenal made an approach to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka as a potential replacement for Merino before the transfer deadline.

Goretzka will become a free agent next summer, but he had already informed Bayern that he would be staying for the rest of the season, and the deal did not materialise.

However, the Gunners could be willing to renew their interest in him during the summer, and Goretzka would welcome a move to the Premier League.