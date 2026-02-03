Newcastle transfer news: Eddie Howe makes Sandro Tonali feelings clear amid Arsenal rumours, Alexander Isak repeat fears

By Oliver Thomas | 03 Feb 2026 12:09

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has played down suggestions that midfielder Sandro Tonali could become unsettled amid reported transfer interest.

Tonali is under contract at St James’ Park until June 2028 and has established himself as a key player for the Magpies since joining from AC Milan for £55m two-and-a-half years ago, making almost 100 appearances in all competitions.

The Italy international was surprisingly linked with an exit on deadline day as reports emerged claiming that Premier League leaders Arsenal had been offered the player by his agent, and Newcastle had rejected an approach.

However, Tonali’s agent Giuseppe Riso has insisted that he had not offered the 25-year-old to other clubs and it is understood that Newcastle had no contact from the Gunners on the final day of the winter transfer window.

Tonali’s future dominated discussion at Howe’s press conference ahead of Wednesday’s EFL Cup semi-final second-leg with Manchester City, with some drawing comparisons between the midfielder’s situation and that of Alexander Isak, who forced a move to Liverpool last summer in a drawn-out transfer saga.

© Imago

Tonali “very happy” and “absolutely fine” amid Arsenal transfer rumours

In response, Howe expressed that Tonali remains committed to Newcastle and does not believe that the Italian will be fazed by any transfer speculation, telling reporters: "I don't think so, but lots of things happen without my knowledge.

"As far as I'm aware, we've got player who is an outstanding footballer, an outstanding person. He's very happy here, he's got a great relationship with me, his teammates, and seems really happy within himself.

"That would surprise me [if Tonali became unsettled], but our best players will always attract glances from other clubs - that's just the reality of football.

"We want to keep our group together, we want to be progressive and Sandro plays a part in that. All encompassed, I don't see an issue but I don't control everything.

"There was certainly no intention from our side to lose Sandro at all. He's such an integral player to what we're doing. He's very happy here.

"He is absolutely fine. I had discussions with him [on Monday] and he is absolutely focused on playing for us.

"His only focus is Man City and trying to win that game. There's absolutely no issue with Sandro himself and he's committed."

© Imago

Newcastle can ‘learn a lot’ from Isak transfer saga

Howe was asked what Newcastle could learn from Isak's transfer saga to help them in the future, and he replied: "Probably a lot, but stuff that's above me, I think.

"In the summer, we didn't have a sporting director, which massively impacted our way of working, in terms of dealing with agents and that situation.

"We were in a more vulnerable position than we are now. Ross [Wilson] has filled that position and is showing really good leadership in dealing with transfers and all the things that it entails. We're in a strong position now to navigate those waters with a calmer, clearer way."

Newcastle will have a stronger chance of retaining their key players if they continue to challenge for silverware and qualify for European competition, especially the Champions League.

The Magpies are faced with an “almighty challenge” to overturn a two-goal deficit in their EFL Cup semi-final with Man City, but they remain in the FA Cup and hope to progress deeper into the Champions League knockout rounds after entering the playoff phase.

In the Premier League, Newcastle have experienced an inconsistent 2025-26 campaign (W9 D6 L9) and currently sit 11th in the table, seven points behind the top five with 14 games left to play.