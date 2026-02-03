Newcastle injury news: Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley, Sven Botman update from Eddie Howe before Man City EFL Cup clash

By Oliver Thomas | 03 Feb 2026 11:55 , Last updated: 03 Feb 2026 12:01

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has provided the latest update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Wednesday’s EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Magpies, and holders of the EFL Cup, are seeking to overturn a two-goal first-leg deficit after losing 2-0 to the Citizens at St James’ Park three weeks ago.

Howe’s side enter this contest on the blue side of Manchester after suffering a 4-1 Premier League defeat to Liverpool at Anfield last weekend, a game that key midfielder Bruno Guimaraes missed due to an ankle injury.

Sven Botman and Lewis Miley, meanwhile, both watched on as unused substitutes and were not brought on because of respective thigh and ankle problems.

Howe addressed the media at a pre-match press conference on Tuesday morning and confirmed that two Newcastle players are not expected to play against Man City.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Guimaraes, Miley to miss out, Botman available to face Man City

On Guimaraes, Howe told reporters: "Bruno is doing well, but I don't think he'll make this game. There is a chance for the weekend (against Brentford)."

Asked about Botman and Miley, the Magpies boss added: "Sven is OK. Lewis I'm not sure will make this game either."

Elsewhere on the injury front, Joelinton (groin), Tino Livramento (hamstring), Fabian Schar (ankle) and Emil Krafth (knee) all remain in the treatment room, while Jamaal Lascelles has completed a permanent move to Leicester City, ending his 12-year association with the club.

The absence of Guimaraes in particular comes as a big blow for Newcastle, who have failed to win any of their 11 Premier League matches without the Brazil international - including Saturday’s loss at Liverpool - since he made his debut for the club in March 2022 (D6 L5).

In the absence of both Guimaraes and Miley, Howe is likely to call upon Joe Willock to start in midfield alongside Sandro Tonali and Jacob Ramsey.

"I'm very pleased Joe is here and playing as he is,” said Howe. “The last two games I think he's been really good. It's a return to his best form and I think he's a very, very good player.

"I never thought about losing Joe [in the transfer window]. He's too important. Every player we possess that's fit is really valued by us."

© Imago / Moritz Muller

Howe preparing Newcastle for “almighty challenge” against Man City

Discussing the requirements needed ahead of facing Man City, Howe added: "Part of the Liverpool performance, for the first 30-35 minutes, was really strong. Against [PSG], we had a strong performance all the way through, bar the first 20 minutes. Put those two together and we've got an outstanding chance.

"Firstly, we have to try and win the game. If we have that mentality that we're going to try and get all the disciplines of our game in a good place and attack the game, let's see what we can do."

"The second goal in the first game was a big disappointment for us coming so late but we still believe,” he continued. “We believe we have the players that can go to any stadium in the world and perform and score goals.

"Collectively, the spirit within the group is there. It's going to be an almighty challenge and there's no bigger challenge than Manchester City away, but we believe in ourselves and will give it a good go."

Newcastle are bidding to become just the second team to overturn a 2+ goal first-leg deficit to reach the EFL Cup final after Aston Villa against Tranmere in 1993-94 (lost 3-1 away, won 3-1 at home before winning on penalties).

However, the Magpies have won one and lost 17 of their last 18 visits to Man City, with their solitary success coming in October 2014 when they claimed a 2-0 victory in the EFL Cup fourth round.