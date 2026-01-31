Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike-inspired Reds set new record

By Ben Knapton | 31 Jan 2026 21:58 , Last updated: 31 Jan 2026 22:05

Liverpool belatedly earned their first Premier League victory of 2026 as the Reds fought back to take down Newcastle United 4-1 at Anfield on Saturday evening.

The two northern rivals had a lot to live up to after August's 3-2 thriller, but an end-to-end first half did not disappoint, and the champions headed down the tunnel the happier at the break.

During a mad-cap seven minutes, Anthony Gordon's fine finish propelled the Magpies into the lead, but a Hugo Ekitike brace turned the match on its head almost instantly.

Mohamed Salah and Florian Wirtz then combined for the latter to score Liverpool's third, before Ibrahima Konate capped off the scoring, as the hosts completed their 12th Premier League double over Newcastle - their most against a single opponent in the competition.

Arne Slot's men have now risen to fifth in the Premier League table, one point ahead of Manchester United and one worse off than Chelsea, while the 10th-placed Magpies stay on 33 points, seven adrift of the top four.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Turns out the sixth time was the charm for Liverpool, who had failed to win any of their first five Premier League games of 2026, but the Reds were handed the biggest boost possible before kickoff.

Despite making the bench against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Bruno Guimaraes was nowhere to be seen for Newcastle, who had never won a Premier League game without the Brazilian in the starting XI since his arrival in 2022.

Eddie Howe's men were looking good to break that curse in the opening 36 minutes - even if their aggression and front-footedness did cross the line into overzealousness - but Liverpool's response after going behind was nothing short of sensational.

The relationship between the electric Ekitike and wonderful Wirtz continues to blossom, and while Salah got little change out of Lewis Hall, he still managed a record-breaking assist as his redemption arc continues.

On the other side of the coin, Guimaraes cannot return quickly enough for Newcastle, whose second-half defensive collapse maybe defies belief after their dogged display against PSG in the week.

The Magpies' domestic away-day struggles are well-documented, though, as are their disasters at Anfield, where they have now failed to win any of their last 30 Premier League matches.

LIVERPOOL VS. NEWCASTLE HIGHLIGHTS

Harvey Barnes hits post vs. Liverpool (26th min, Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle)

A sweet strike, but not quite sweet enough!

Newcastle try the Salah-Dominik Szoboszlai Bournemouth routine from a free kick, as Hall rolls the ball into Harvey Barnes's path, and the winger crashes the post with a powerful effort.

Anthony Gordon goal vs. Liverpool (36th min, Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle)

From Liverpool boy to Newcastle man - Gordon scores for the Magpies in front of the Kop!

Howe's side work the ball from left to right in a flash, as Joe Willock feeds Barnes, who has it taken off him by Alexis Mac Allister just inside the box.

However, the Argentine inadvertently tees up Gordon, who fires a low strike through Milos Kerkez's legs and into the far corner!

Hugo Ekitike goal vs. Newcastle (41st min, Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle)

Liverpool respond instantly!



The hosts have been relentless since going behind and deservedly equalise just five minutes later!

Salah's shot is blocked, but the rebound falls to Ryan Gravenberch inside the D, and the Dutchman immediately pokes the ball to Wirtz.

The German jinks his way past a few black and white shirts in the left of the box and delicately squares for Ekitike, whose close range first-time finish fizzes past Nick Pope.

Hugo Ekitike goal vs. Newcastle (43rd min, Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle)

HUGO EKITIKE, WOW! ?



Two moments later, the comeback is complete! Liverpool rapidly work the ball forward from their own penalty area, as Milos Kerkez pings a long pass forwards into the path of Ekitike, who is being played onside by Hall.

The Frenchman produces a short burst of pace to get a yard on Malick Thiaw and produces an exquisite outside-of-the-boot finish into the far side of the net to put Liverpool ahead!

Florian Wirtz goal vs. Newcastle (67th min, Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle)

The ever-improving Wirtz continues his streak of scoring in every other Premier League game in 2026!

The £116m man combines with Salah inside the box and has acres of space to side-foot home a delicate first-time finish - a really classy goal from Liverpool's summer signing.

Appalling defending from the Magpies, though - not one black and white shirt picked up Wirtz or tried to close him down.

Ibrahima Konate goal vs. Newcastle (90+3 min, Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle)

A perfect end to a near-perfect evening.

Pope fumbles a corner right at the feet of Konate, whose scuffed shot takes a deflection and trickles over the line beyond the scrambling Newcastle goalkeeper.

The Frenchman - back in the team tonight following the death of his father - gets a standing ovation, endless hugs from his teammates and lets out a small tear as he returns to his position. Lovely stuff.

MAN OF THE MATCH - FLORIAN WIRTZ

?? What a player Florian Wirtz is. Simply incredible tonight:



- 1 goal

- 1 assist

- 2 big chances created

- 7 passes into the final third

- 32/38 passes completed



Men of the match would be much more appropriate tonight; it feels criminal to have to choose between Wirtz and Ekitike, but we have to.

The latter did spurn a couple of glorious chances for his hat-trick, whereas Wirtz was unfortunate not to claim two assists on the evening and produced the most exquisite finish, so the Bayer Leverkusen Invincible edges it by the smallest of margins.

LIVERPOOL VS. NEWCASTLE MATCH STATS

Possession: Liverpool 54%-46% Newcastle

Shots: Liverpool 17-8 Newcastle

Shots on target: Liverpool 7-2 Newcastle

Corners: Liverpool 7-11 Newcastle

Fouls: Liverpool 11-7 Newcastle

BEST STATS

Florian Wirtz in his last 11 games in all competitions:



⚽️ 6 goals

?️ 3 assists



WHAT NEXT?

Liverpool have over a week to recover from tonight's exertions, and they will need it, as the Reds' next game comes at home to Manchester City next Sunday.

However, Newcastle face Pep Guardiola's men as early as Wednesday - in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final - before welcoming Brentford to St James' Park next Saturday.