Champions League last 16 draw: Dream and nightmare routes to the final revealed for six Premier League clubs

Following a chaotic and shock-filled playoff round, 16 teams are left in the hunt for Champions League glory, with the draw for the remaining knockout stages of the competition taking place from 11am on Friday.

The House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland will host the event for UEFA's elite club competition, in which first-time winners Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to secure back-to-back successes.

There is a sizeable Premier League contingent involved - six of the Premier League's biggest clubs are on the hunt for the ultimate continental triumph, including a club currently fighting to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Here, Sports Mole discusses possible dream and nightmare routes to the Champions League's Budapest final for English sides ahead of Friday's draw.

Finishing invincible and flawless after the eight-game League Phase, Arsenal are the top seeds in Friday's draw, with the Gunners set to lock horns with either Bayer Leverkusen or Atalanta BC in the last 16.

There is room for debate on who the North Londoners would want to face, however the Italians are fresh from a thumping victory over Borussia Dortmund in the playoff round, so it might be favourable to draw the Bundesliga outfit instead.

Landing on Leverkusen's side of the bracket would then line up a possible clash with Bodo/Glimt in the quarter-finals, with Newcastle and Galatasaray finishing off a dream Champions League path for the Gunners.

DREAM ROUTE

Last 16: Bayer Leverkusen

Quarter-finals: Bodo/Glimt

Semi-finals: Newcastle United

Final: Galatasaray

NIGHTMARE ROUTE

Last 16: Atalanta BC

Quarter-finals: Real Madrid

Semi-finals: Paris Saint-Germain

Final: Bayern Munich

After placing third in the League Phase, Liverpool will likely want to draw Galatasaray in the last 16 opposed to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, despite the Reds beating Diego Simeone's troops back in September.

A two-legged affair against the Turkish side could be followed up by a winnable all-Premier League clash with Chelsea in the quarter-final, after which battles with Atalanta and Bodo/Glimt would represent an - on paper - favourable route to a seventh continental glory.

Dropping onto Atletico Madrid's half of the draw could lead to a tricky tie against Barcelona in the quarter-finals, with potential clashes against Arsenal and Real Madrid rounding off the worst-case scenario for Arne Slot's side.

DREAM ROUTE

Last 16: Galatasaray

Quarter-finals: Chelsea

Semi-finals: Atalanta BC

Final: Bodo/Glimt

NIGHTMARE ROUTE

Last 16: Atletico Madrid

Quarter-finals: Barcelona

Semi-finals: Arsenal

Final: Real Madrid

Sitting 16th in the Premier League standings, Tottenham are punching above their weight in the Champions League after placing fourth in the League Phase, leaving them with the same draw stipulations as third-placed Liverpool ahead of Friday's draw.

Should they defy all pre-draw expectations, the Lilywhites could face North London rivals Arsenal in a historic semi-final clash, and there is even the possibility that the two foes meet in Budapest during the showpiece match.

DREAM ROUTE

Last 16: Galatasaray

Quarter-finals: Chelsea

Semi-finals: Atalanta BC

Final: Bodo/Glimt

NIGHTMARE ROUTE

Last 16: Atletico Madrid

Quarter-finals: Barcelona

Semi-finals: Arsenal

Final: Real Madrid

CHELSEA

Despite placing inside the top six of the League Phase rankings, Chelsea could be set for an almighty task in the round of 16, with current holders PSG one of two possible opponents for Liam Rosenior's side.

Without sounding too disrespectful, those of a Blues persuasion will be praying that Newcastle are their next opponents on the continental stage, before potentially facing a favourable road to success via Tottenham, Bodo/Glimt and Galatasaray.

The nightmare Chelsea scenario would certainly be battling the French and European champions in the last 16, followed up Liverpool, Arsenal and Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich in the final.

DREAM ROUTE

Last 16: Newcastle United

Quarter-finals: Tottenham

Semi-finals: Bodo/Glimt

Final: Galatasaray

NIGHTMARE ROUTE

Last 16: Paris Saint-Germain

Quarter-finals: Liverpool

Semi-finals: Arsenal

Final: Bayern Munich

Sneaking into the top eight of the League Phase by just a single point in January, Manchester City face quite the contrast of possible opposition ahead of Friday's Champions League draw in Switzerland.

The Citizens will either play 15-time winners Real Madrid or last-16 debutants Bodo/Glimt in the next round, and it is safe to say that the Norwegian outfit will be the desired tie despite their giant-killing displays in the competition so far.

Should Real Madrid be drawn as the opponents on Friday, Man City could face an extremely difficult route to their second continental triumph, potentially facing Arsenal, PSG and Bayern Munich in the remaining stages.

DREAM ROUTE

Last 16: Bodo/Glimt

Quarter-finals: Bayer Leverkusen

Semi-finals: Newcastle United

Final: Galatasaray

NIGHTMARE ROUTE

Last 16: Real Madrid

Quarter-finals: Arsenal

Semi-finals: Paris Saint-Germain

Final: Bayern Munich

NEWCASTLE UNITED

The only English club in the competition to finish outside the top eight in the League Phase, Newcastle made little fuss of securing their spot in the last 16 via the playoff round, smashing Qarabag of Azerbaijan 9-3 on aggregate.

The Magpies are guaranteed an underdog role in their round-of-16 tie as they face either La Liga powerhouses Barcelona or Chelsea of the Premier League, with clashes against the likes of Bayern Munich and Arsenal a distinct possibility further down the line.

Given their familiarity, Newcastle may favour a two-legged battle with Rosenior's Blues, whilst later matches against Tottenham, Bodo/Glimt and Galatasaray would represent a gentle route to improbable Champions League glory.

DREAM ROUTE

Last 16: Chelsea

Quarter-finals: Tottenham Hotspur

Semi-finals: Bodo/Glimt

Final: Galatasaray

NIGHTMARE ROUTE

Last 16: Barcelona

Quarter-finals: Liverpool

Semi-finals: Bayern Munich

Final: Arsenal