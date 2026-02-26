Liverpool lineup vs. West Ham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 26 Feb 2026 13:05 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 13:49

Liverpool will be without at least four players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with West Ham United at Anfield.

While record signing Alexander Isak (leg) is targeting a return in April, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni (both knee) and Wataru Endo (ankle) all remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

Jeremie Frimpong has missed the last five games in all competitions with a hamstring injury, but there is hope that he could return to the matchday squad this weekend.

Whether he will be fit to start at right-back remains to be seen, though, so Dominik Szoboszlai could once again be tasked with filling in on the right side of defence, joining Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and either Milos Kerkez or Andrew Robertson in the back four.

Florian Wirtz was pulled out of the starting lineup shortly before Liverpool’s 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest last weekend after flagging a back injury. However, the playmaker has suggested that he will be fine to face West Ham and could therefore start in his favoured No.10 position.

Alexis Mac Allister, who scored a 97th-minute winner against Forest, and Ryan Gravenberch are the most likely duo to start in centre-midfield, while Mohamed Salah is expected to continue on the right side of attack, with Hugo Ekitike leading the line.

However, head coach Arne Slot may consider handing 17-year-old starlet Rio Ngumoha a rare start at the expense of the out-of-sorts Cody Gakpo following his positive impact off the bench against Forest.

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

> Click here to see how West Ham United could line up for this contest