West Ham lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 26 Feb 2026 13:05 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 13:49

West Ham United are set to be without three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

Lukasz Fabianski (back) and January signing Pablo Felipe (calf) remain sidelined with injuries, while Freddie Potts will serve the second of a three-match suspension.

Following last weekend’s goalless draw with Bournemouth, head coach Nuno Espirito Santo will weigh up whether to stick with a four-man defence or switch to a back five with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and El Hadji Malick Diouf potentially pushed up to play as wing-backs.

Jean-Clair Todibo could be recalled to play alongside Konstantinos Mavropanos and Axel Disasi at if Nuno opt to begin with three central defenders in front of goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, who could be preferred over Alphonse Areola once again.

Mateus Fernandes is expected to retain his starting spot in centre-midfield, but a change in formation could see one of Tomas Soucek or Soungoutou Magassa drop down to the substitutes’ bench.

Crysencio Summerville has been a standout performer for West ham since the turn of the year and will hope to start again in attack alongside new signing Valentin Castellanos and captain Jarrod Bowen, who has scored just two goals in eight previous visits to Anfield in all competitions.

West Ham United possible starting lineup: Hermansen; Todibo, Mavropanos, Disasi; Wan-Bissaka, Fernandes, Magassa, Diouf; Bowen, Summerville; Castellanos

