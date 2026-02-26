"Very happily" - New Mohamed Salah update on Liverpool future now emerges amid Saudi Arabia interest

By Lewis Blain | 26 Feb 2026 13:41

Liverpool’s plans for the summer transfer window continue to be shaped by uncertainty around their biggest star.

Mohamed Salah has once again been linked with a high-profile exit, with Saudi Arabia maintaining a strong interest in the Egyptian forward.

However, a fresh update has now shed new light on where Salah truly stands regarding his future at Anfield.

What has now been said about Mo Salah's future at Liverpool?

© Imago

According to Football Insider, Salah is perfectly content to remain at Liverpool and see out his lucrative contract if a suitable move does not arise this summer.

Former Manchester City financial adviser Stefan Borson has suggested Salah would “very happily” stay on Merseyside, earning “very big money” should an exit fail to materialise.

Salah signed a new deal in April 2025, extending his stay at Anfield until June 2027, and despite some public frustration aired late last year, there has been no urgency from the player’s side to force a move.

Mo Salah continues to attract interest from Saudi Arabia

© Imago / Middle East Images

Interest from the Saudi Pro League has not gone away.

Since his initial fallout with manager Arne Slot before the Africa Cup of Nations, Salah has repeatedly been linked with a blockbuster switch to the Middle East.

Borson believes Saudi Arabia remains the only realistic destination if Salah decides to leave Merseyside, given the scale of his current earnings and his commercial profile.

At 33, Salah would still be viewed as a marquee signing capable of transforming the league’s global appeal, making him a natural target for Saudi clubs, with Al Ittihad and Al Hilal the two seemingly courting his signature the most.

Mo Salah has very few options due to one important factor

© Imago / Action Plus

The key issue limiting Salah’s options is his wages.

He is believed to earn a whopping £400,000-per-week at Anfield, making him the joint-highest paid at Liverpool alongside captain Virgil van Dijk.

Borson insists there are virtually no European clubs capable of matching those numbers, especially without Liverpool agreeing to subsidise his salary, which is something they are unlikely to entertain.

As a result, the most realistic outcome appears to be Salah seeing out his current contract before then potentially securing a lucrative Saudi move by summer 2027.