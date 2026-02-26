Nottingham Forest legend makes bold Murillo, Virgil van Dijk claim after latest transfer update

By Ben Knapton | 26 Feb 2026 13:58 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 13:59

Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo is already "very, very close" to reaching the level of Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes, Tricky Trees icon Stuart Pearce has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The 23-year-old has blossomed into one of the Premier League's most revered defenders since arriving from Corinthians in 2023 and was among the scorers in last week's 3-0 Europa League win over Fenerbahce.

Forest host the Turkish giants on Thursday night in the second leg of their playoff contest, where Vitor Pereira's men will be the firm favourites to advance to a last-16 tie against either Real Betis or FC Midtjylland thanks to their heavy advantage.

Murillo is expected to reprise his role alongside Nikola Milenkovic in defence at the City Ground, where he has established a reputation as a skilful and intelligent defender, who is so often in the right place at the right time to clear the danger.

Asked by Sports Mole how highly he rates the Brazil international, Pearce - who played over 400 times for the Garibaldi - named three current Premier League defenders at a higher level but affirmed that Murillo is on the verge of joining that exclusive club.

Stuart Pearce: 'Murillo is very, very close to Virgil van Dijk'

"I would put him in the top echelons, but not at the top," Pearce said. "I look at the likes of [Marc] Guehi, Gabriel and Van Dijk on a level of consistency that are higher than him.

"So they're the ones I'd put on the top platform. But certainly, he comes very, very close to that. What you've also got to consider is that he's still a young man at 23 years old.

"He's still got a lot of developing to do as a central defender and someone of his age playing in the position he does is testament to how well he's doing in the Premier League. I really like him, he’s good on the ball, defensively pretty good. So, I think in the position he plays as well, he'll only get better."

Murillo has made just over 100 appearances for Forest over the past two-and-a-half years, contributing four goals and two assists and playing a fundamental role in their unexpected Europa League qualification last season.

However, Pereira's side are facing the threat of relegation in 17th place in the Premier League table - just two points above the drop zone - and a demotion to the Championship could trigger an exit for Murillo.

Murillo latest transfer rumours amid Nottingham Forest uncertainty

Regardless of what happens with Forest between now and the end of the season, the Tricky Trees can demand a premium price for Murillo, who is under contract until the end of the 2028-29 season.

The club will also make a hefty profit on the £10.5m they paid to bring Murillo to the City Ground in 2023, and interest in the defender is said to be rife ahead of the summer window.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Barcelona have been among the most strongly-linked with the 2002-born centre-back, whose camp are assessing potential destinations for their client, according to a recent report.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are also said to have made checks on Murillo, who has proven that he belongs at the highest level - specifically the Champions League.

The South American is one of a few Tricky Trees players who could be heading elsewhere if Pereira's side go down, a list that also includes Elliot Anderson and Morgan Gibbs-White.

