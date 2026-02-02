January transfer window: When can Premier League clubs make changes to Champions League squads after deadline day?

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Feb 2026 23:08

The January transfer window has closed, and Premier League clubs can no longer make any additions to their teams.

Manchester City had the largest outlay in England, spending a total of £84m, and they will hope that additions such as Antoine Semenyo can push them over the line domestically and in Europe.

Liverpool, Newcastle United, Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will all be competing for the Champions League, with all at least securing a playoff spot for the competition's round of 16.

Any additions made in January could be a significant boost to the English teams, though they will have to register their newcomers as part of their 25-man squad before UEFA's deadline.

Here, Sports Mole details how long Premier League sides have to make changes to their Champions League squads.

© Imago / News Images

Champions League squad changes: What are the rules?

UEFA rules state that participating clubs in the Champions League - as well as in the Europa League and Conference League - are allowed to register a maximum of three new eligible players after the league phase and before the start of the knockout phase.

Previous rules stated that a played would not be able to play for two clubs in the Champions League in the same season, but those rules have been scrapped since 2018-19.

All participating clubs will have until midnight on Thursday to make changes to their squad, and once those changes have been approved, the full list of alterations will be made available on the UEFA's website.

© Imago

What changes will be made to the squads?

Manchester City will likely make the most changes to their squad given they signed both Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi this January window, and the two could make a significant difference in Europe.

Arsenal and Liverpool did not make any first-team additions and will not look to make any alterations, while Newcastle United also failed to make any signings this window for Eddie Howe.

Tottenham's marquee signing of the winter was Conor Gallagher, and he is set to be one of two likely changes to their European squad, with left-back Souza a possible inclusion.

Chelsea recalled centre-back Mamadou Sarr from his loan at Strasbourg, and he could be included by Liam Rosenior in his 25-man squad.