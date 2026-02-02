Preview: Lorient vs Paris FC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 02 Feb 2026 23:16

Two top-flight sides meet in the Coupe de France round of 16 as red-hot Lorient welcome Paris FC to Stade du Moustoir on Wednesday evening.

This will be the first clash between the sides in the competition since Les Merlus recorded a 2–1 victory at the same venue in the last 32 in February 2021.

Match preview

Lorient can boast some pedigree in the French Cup, having lifted the trophy once, although they have often struggled to progress deep into the competition.

Since their triumph in 2001–02, Les Merlus have only made it past the last 16 on five occasions, with their campaign last season ending in the sixth round, though they can be confident of reaching the quarter-finals this term, buoyed by their excellent form.

Olivier Pantaloni’s side have not lost since a 3–0 defeat at Lens in early November, a period that has seen them play 11 matches (W7, D4) and hit an impressive run of form in recent weeks.

Lorient have won five of their last six games, including both of their Coupe de France outings this season: a 7–0 thrashing of lower-league minnows AS Le Gosier, followed by a 3–1 victory over Hauts Lyonnais.

While facing another top-tier side in Paris FC presents their biggest cup test yet, Les Merlus can take confidence from their strong home form, remaining unbeaten in their last eight matches and winning three of the last four.

That includes a 2–1 victory over Nantes at the weekend, leaving Lorient eighth in the Ligue 1 table and just three points adrift of the European places, so momentum is firmly on their side heading into Wednesday.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Paris currently sit 14th in French top-flight standings following Saturday’s dramatic 2–2 draw with Marseille, in which they came back from a two-goal deficit thanks to late strikes from Jonathan Ikone and Ilan Kebbal.

The result means Stephane Gilli’s side are now unbeaten in four games (W2, D2), including a famous 1–0 Coupe de France victory against PSG at Parc des Princes, underlining their giant-killing credentials.

A routine 3–0 win over lower-league minnows Raon-l’Etape in the previous round demonstrated Les Parisiens’s ability to also dispatch lesser opposition, but Wednesday’s fixture presents a far sterner test.

Historically, trips to Lorient have been one-sided, with Paris losing each of their last five visits, though the capital club won the last two meetings between the sides, including a 2–0 home victory back in October last year.

An encouraging run of three wins in their last four away games (L1) offers added confidence for Les Parisiens, who are aiming to reach the quarter-finals of the French Cup for only the second time in their history.



Lorient Coupe de France form:

W

W

Lorient form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

W

W

Paris FC Coupe de France form:

W

W

Paris FC form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

D

D

Team News

© Imago

Lorient have fitness concerns across several positions, with defender Darlin Yongwa, midfielder Abdoulaye Faye, and forward Aiyegun Tosin all sidelined with hamstring issues.

Long-term absentee Panos Katseris will continue his recovery from a leg injury, while Isaak Toure and Bandiougou Fadiga are doubts.

Bingourou Kamara, who featured in the previous two rounds, is expected to return in goal on Wednesday, meaning first-choice goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo is likely to be rested.

Meanwhile, Paris FC’s defensive duo Samir Chergui and Thibault De Smet remain out with hamstring and knee injuries, respectively.

Midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou is ruled out with a shin problem, while centre-forward Pierre-Yves Hamel continues his recovery from a calf issue.



Lorient possible starting lineup:

Kamara; Meite, Talbi, Igor Silva; Le Bris, Cadiou, Abergel, Kouassi; Makengo, Pagis; Dieng

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Trapp; Gory, Mbow, Kolodziejczak, Otavio, Sangui; Kebbal, Lopez, Camara, Simon; Krasso

We say: Lorient 2-1 Paris FC

Lorient enter this encounter with many advantages, including better momentum, a strong home record and greater experience in the competition, so we are backing Les Merlus to secure victory, though Paris are likely to pose a significant threat.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.