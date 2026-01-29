Preview: Lorient vs Nantes - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 29 Jan 2026 19:46 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 21:12

Lorient welcome Nantes to the Stade Yves-Allainmat on Saturday for matchday 20 of the Ligue 1 season, with the fixture bringing together two sides heading in contrasting directions and carrying significant implications for their respective campaigns as the season approaches its midpoint.

For Les Merlus, this encounter offers a chance to extend an impressive unbeaten sequence while further strengthening their formidable home form, with a positive result reinforcing their mid-table security and sustaining momentum across competitions.

However, the stakes are considerably higher for Les Canaris, who arrive under mounting relegation pressure and in urgent need of points as their margin for error continues to shrink.

Match preview

Lorient approach Saturday’s Ligue 1 clash from a position of relative stability, buoyed by consistent performances and an impressive run across all competitions, having established themselves in ninth place after 19 matches in the 2025-26 season while remaining unbeaten in their previous eight games, a sequence no other Ligue 1 side can currently better.

Their recent league form has been particularly encouraging away from home, with back-to-back victories on the road - a 2–0 win over Rennes succeeding a 3–1 success against Monaco - underlining their growing confidence and tactical discipline, results further supported by a goalless draw at Strasbourg and a 1–1 home stalemate against Metz, all of which have highlighted their ability to manage games effectively in varying conditions.

Discipline has been a defining hallmark of Lorient’s campaign, as they have conceded the fewest free kicks in Ligue 1 this season with just 187 across 19 matches at an average of 9.8 per game, significantly below the league average, while also committing the lowest number of fouls in the division at 190, equating to 10 per match and reflecting a controlled defensive approach that limits opposition set-piece opportunities.

At home, Olivier Pantaloni’s side have been particularly resilient, remaining unbeaten in their last seven league fixtures, a run that has turned the Stade du Moustoir into a difficult venue for visiting teams, while their broader momentum is underlined by an unbeaten run stretching to 10 matches across all competitions ahead of this fixture.

Cup competitions have further fuelled Lorient’s confidence, with a commanding 7–0 Coupe de France victory away to Gosier showcasing their attacking efficiency, while a narrow 1–0 home win over Lyonnais demonstrated their capacity to grind out results when required.

Historically, however, Lorient have struggled against Nantes, having lost 16 of the 29 meetings between the sides since their first encounter in 1971 alongside seven draws, with Les Merlus winning just one of their last 17 matches against the Canaries, a 3–2 home victory in September 2022.

© Iconsport / Dave Winter-FEP-Icon Sport

Nantes arrive in Lorient facing mounting pressure as the 2025-26 Ligue 1 season unfolds, having collected just 14 points from 19 matches, three wins, five draws and 11 defeats, leaving them firmly entrenched in the relegation battle and sitting 16th heading into the weekend.

Recent league form has been a significant concern for Ahmed Kantari’s side, who have failed to win nine of their last 10 Ligue 1 matches, a damaging sequence that has steadily eroded confidence, with heavy defeats such as a 4–1 home loss to Nice and a 4–1 away defeat to Angers exposing defensive frailties, compounded further by a 2–1 home defeat to Paris FC.

Across all competitions, Nantes have won just once in their previous six matches while suffering five defeats during that period, a run that has left them vulnerable heading into this round of fixtures and facing the possibility of slipping to the bottom of the table should results elsewhere go against them.

There have been isolated positives amid the struggles, most notably a disciplined and effective 2–0 away victory over Marseille in Ligue 1, a performance that demonstrated Nantes’ capacity to produce organised displays on the road when execution and concentration align, standing out as one of the few highlights of an otherwise difficult campaign.

Cup football has delivered mixed outcomes, with Nantes showing attacking threat in a 5–3 away victory over Concarneau in the Coupe de France, only to see their run ended by Nice after a 1–1 home draw that culminated in a 5–3 penalty shootout defeat.

Statistically, Nantes rank among the top three teams in Ligue 1 for most defeats this season with 11 losses from 19 matches, a record that underlines the importance of this fixture as they seek to halt a damaging trend and collect vital points away from home, although they can draw encouragement from their recent history at the Stade du Moustoir, having scored in their last five away league matches against Lorient.

Lorient Ligue 1 form:

WWDDWW

Lorient form (all competitions):

DWDWWW

Nantes Ligue 1 form:

LLLWLL

Nantes form (all competitions):

LWWLLL

Team News

© Imago

Lorient face several injury concerns ahead of the visit of Nantes, with Darlin Yongwa, Aiyegun Tosin and Abdoulaye Faye all sidelined with hamstring injuries.

Isaak Toure and Bandiougou Fadiga are also unavailable, while Panos Katseris and Mohamed Bamba remain doubts and will be assessed closer to kickoff.

For Nantes, Fabien Centonze, Louis Leroux and Deiver Machado are all doubts for the trip to Lorient, while Tylel Tati will miss the match through suspension.

Dehmaine Tabibou is sidelined through injury, and Matthis Abline is one booking away from suspension after accumulating four yellow cards this season.

Lorient possible starting lineup:

Mvogo; Meite, Talbi, Silva; Le Bris, Abergel, Cadiou, Kouassi; Makengo, Dermane, Dieng

Nantes possible starting lineup:

Lopes; Amian, Awaziem, Tati, Cozza; Sissoko, Cabella, Mwanga; Lepenant, Abline, Mohamed

We say: Lorient 3-1 Nantes

Lorient will fancy their chances of pushing towards the European places, with their recent victory over Rennes extending an impressive unbeaten run to 10 matches across all competitions, while Nantes, who shared the points in a 1–1 draw with Lorient earlier in the campaign, continue to struggle for consistency after doing the double over Les Merlus during the 2023-24 season.

Given their current form, siding with Lorient appears the logical outcome for this contest.

