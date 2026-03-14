Chelsea transfer news: Liam Rosenior hints at stance over whether Blues need experienced summer signings

By Darren Plant | 14 Mar 2026 10:36

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has admitted that conversations have already been held over the summer transfer window.

BlueCo - the club's owners - have consistently targeted prospects and younger players with potential in the market since their arrival in 2022.

However, with Chelsea having recently fallen short against the likes of Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, the suggestion remains that the West Londoners could benefit from adding experienced players to their squad.

As it stands, Marc Cucurella and Tosin Adarabioyo are the only outfield players who are aged above 26.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Rosenior has hinted that a balance may be found ahead of 2026-27.

© Imago / News Images

Chelsea are "growing experience"

While Rosenior claimed that 'experience is being grown' at Stamford Bridge, he has seemingly left the door open to a change in approach.

He said: "We're growing experience here and, in the summer, you'll see. You'll see in the summer.

"Right now, we have those conversations but my job is to make sure we finish the season as strong as possible. To talk about transfer business and dealings in March is not a bright thing to do.

"The idea is to win. That's something myself and the sporting directors and the ownership are all aligned [on]."

He added: "You need a balance all the time. We talk about age but age sometimes is not levelled with experience. Andrey Santos is 21 but he's already played for Brazil and captained the team. It's not just down to age.

"Even Wednesday night [against PSG], as hard as it was, it was an unbelievable learning experience for the group, for me and if you learn from your experiences you grow and improve."

© Imago

What age range should Chelsea be targeting?

While Adarabioyo is the oldest outfield player in the squad at 28 years of age, the centre-back is down the pecking order and may be sold in the summer.

Chelsea could benefit from a central defender aged between 28 to 31 who is viewed as one of the strongest in his position in the team.

However, there is an argument that physical attributes are just as important as age. Despite their undoubted midfield quality, Chelsea are one of the Premier League's smallest teams.

On the flip side, how you go about improving that part of their game is unclear. When everyone is fit, the full-back and central-midfield positions are locked down, and Joao Pedro is currently untouchable as the number nine.