Saturday's Ligue 1 predictions and previews including Monaco vs. Brest

By Ben Knapton | 14 Mar 2026 00:15

Today's Ligue 1 predictions include Monaco at home to Brest, while title-chasing Lens make the trip to Lorient.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Lorient will host RC Lens at the Stade du Moustoir on Saturday in a crucial Ligue 1 encounter, as the home side look to strengthen their position in mid-table while the 2025–26 campaign enters its decisive stage.

Meanwhile, Les Sang et Or arrive with their sights firmly set on the title race and could temporarily climb to the top of the table with a victory on Saturday, especially with rivals Paris Saint-Germain scheduled to play their fixture on Sunday.

We say: Lorient 1-3 Lens

This encounter promises to be an intriguing contest as both teams pursue their respective ambitions in Ligue 1 this season, though the visitors’ superior quality and stronger recent form could ultimately prove decisive on Saturday.

With the opportunity to move top of the table and increase the pressure on Paris Saint-Germain, who are also balancing commitments in the Champions League, Lens may have the added motivation required to secure another important victory and continue their impressive push at the summit of the standings.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lorient vs. Lens, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Angers can equal their longest winning run in Ligue 1 this season with a victory over Nice at Stade Raymond Kopa in Pays de la Loire on Saturday.

Last week Les Scoistes moved up to 11th in the table thanks to a 1-0 win against Nantes, while Nice are 15th following a 4-0 defeat at home to Rennes.

We say: Angers 2-1 Nice

Some positive results in the Coupe de France do not seem to translate into improved performances domestically for Nice who cannot seem to get their footing in Ligue 1, no matter who they play.

> Click here to read our full preview for Angers vs. Nice, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Monaco can temporarily move into a European position with a victory on Saturday when they welcome Brest to Stade Louis II in the Principality.

Heading into this weekend, Les Monegasques are seventh in the Ligue 1 table, upsetting Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 the last time out, while the Brittany club climbed up to ninth thanks to a 2-0 win over Le Havre.

We say: Monaco 2-0 Brest

Both sides are in fine form and feeling good about themselves, but Monaco have beaten far tougher opponents in recent weeks, and that appears to have made them much sharper and more decisive across the board.

> Click here to read our full preview for Monaco vs. Brest, including team news and predicted lineups