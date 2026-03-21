Liverpool transfer news: Newcastle United star eyed as part of 'double' winger swoop

By Darren Plant | 21 Mar 2026 09:22 , Last updated: 21 Mar 2026 09:22

Liverpool have reportedly identified Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon as one of two wingers who they would like to sign during the summer transfer window.

The Merseyside giants are currently focused on earning a potentially-pivotal three points against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon as they bid to bolster their hopes of finishing in the top five of the Premier League table.

However, after a campaign of failing to challenge for the title, there is the possibility of significant change at Anfield once 2025-26 has concluded.

As well as a potential change of manager with Xabi Alonso being linked with replacing Arne Slot, Liverpool will make additions in certain areas of the pitch.

According to TEAMtalk, two wingers could be signed during the off-season, with an approach for Gordon seemingly in the pipeline.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Liverpool to chase Gordon signature?

The report suggests that the former Everton youngster is viewed as an alternative to Cody Gakpo, providing that the Netherlands international departs Liverpool.

Although Liverpool chiefs will not push the 26-year-old into an exit, his return of eight goals and four assists from 37 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League means that he is at risk of dropping down the pecking order.

With Gordon having a contract at Newcastle until 2030 and the club-to-club relationship far from perfect after Alexander Isak's transfer last summer, any move for Gordon may prove difficult.

Nevertheless, Liverpool are seemingly interested in testing the Magpies' resolve for their star player.

Meanwhile, there is also said to be interest in Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche, who is being tipped for an eventual transfer away from the Ligue 1 outfit.

A total of 22 goals and 24 assists have come from his 131 appearances for Monaco, a return that has helped earn the 24-year-old five caps for France.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Time for a Liverpool reshuffle?

While Liverpool can be satisfied with Gakpo's return of 49 goals and 21 assists from his 169 appearances in all competitions, his numbers this campaign are significantly down on 2024-25.

Federico Chiesa also has no long-term future at Anfield. Slot has remarkably used the Italian playmaker 26 times off the substitutes' bench and started him just five times.

The sticking points could be whether Liverpool can attract significant bids for the pair, particularly Gakpo who cost in excess of £40m when add-ons are taken into consideration.

Liverpool's excessive outlay last summer may mean that they need to be prudent in the upcoming market.