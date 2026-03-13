Liverpool manager latest: Arne Slot now increasingly 'agitated' as 44-year-old sets sights on Reds job

By Lewis Blain | 13 Mar 2026 13:07

Liverpool’s season has been filled with uncertainty, and speculation around the managerial position is beginning to intensify as the current Premier League campaign moves towards its conclusion.

While the club hierarchy insist no decisions have yet been made about the future, the growing links between former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso and the job at Liverpool are becoming impossible to ignore.

For current boss Arne Slot, the constant rumours are beginning to create an uncomfortable backdrop at Anfield as questions grow about who will lead the club into next season.

What is the latest on the future of Arne Slot at Liverpool?

© Imago / Every Second Media

According to TEAMtalk, Slot has become increasingly frustrated by the speculation surrounding his future at Liverpool. The Dutch coach is said to be 'agitated' by persistent rumours linking Alonso with a move to Anfield.

Recent reports in Spain even suggested Alonso has already agreed a three-year deal to replace Slot this summer, but Liverpool sources have strongly denied those claims, insisting there haven't even been any talks with the Spaniard.

However, the club have confirmed that Slot’s position will be reviewed at the end of the season. While the Merseyside giants believe such reviews are standard practice, concerns reportedly exist internally about whether the manager can guide the club back to genuine title contention.

Xabi Alonso continues to be linked with Liverpool job

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Despite Liverpool’s denials, Alonso continues to be heavily linked with the role. The ex-Reds favourite is admired by the club’s hierarchy and has long been viewed as a potential future manager at Anfield.

One factor strengthening the rumours is his previous work with Florian Wirtz during their time together at Bayer Leverkusen. Wirtz, now one of Liverpool’s most important players following a major transfer last summer, developed into one of Europe’s most sought-after talents under Alonso’s coaching.

Reports also suggest that the 44-year-old tactician is eager to manage in the Premier League, which has only added further intrigue to the situation.

Will Xabi Alonso replace Arne Slot at Liverpool in the summer?

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

For now, Liverpool maintain there is no agreement in place and that Slot will be judged only once the season ends. But the combination of inconsistent performances and the availability of a highly regarded coach like Alonso has created a difficult situation for the current manager.

Whether Alonso ultimately arrives or not, the speculation suggests Slot’s position is far from secure. If Liverpool decide a change is required to maximise the potential of players like Wirtz, the pull of a club legend waiting in the wings could prove hard to resist.