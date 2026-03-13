Tottenham could be without 13 players for Liverpool clash as Igor Tudor issues grim injury update

By Ben Knapton | 13 Mar 2026 14:31

Tottenham Hotspur could be missing as many as 13 players for Sunday's Premier League showdown with champions Liverpool following the latest grim team news update from Igor Tudor.

The Lilywhites make the journey to Anfield aiming to avoid a sorry seventh defeat on the spin across all competitions; their current six-game losing run is already their worst in history.

Tudor became the first Spurs boss to oversee four losses in his first game in charge on Tuesday night, when his side capitulated in a 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, and the contest was also costly on the fitness front.

Cristian Romero and Joao Palhinha both had to come off late on following a nasty clash of heads, and Tudor confirmed at his pre-game press conference that neither man would be able to face Arne Slot's side.

In addition, Yves Bissouma (unspecified) and Conor Gallagher (illness) are fresh concerns, but there is optimism that the latter will overcome his affliction in time for the trip to Merseyside.

The 13 players Tottenham could be missing for Liverpool game

© Iconsport / PA Images

Tudor - who is also missing Micky van de Ven through suspension - told the press: "No Romero and Palhinha out. Micky is out. Bissouma has a problem and Conor has a fever but we hope he will be ok. Always something happen. Very rare and I've never seen this in my career."

In brighter news, Destiny Udogie is closing in on a return from a thigh injury, but this weekend's game may still come too soon for the Italy international, who should at least be back for Nottingham Forest on March 22.

As well as Gallagher, Bissouma, Van de Ven, Palhinha, Romero and Udogie, Spurs are also without seven long-term absentees in James Maddison, Wilson Odobert, Dejan Kulusevski (all knee), Lucas Bergvall, Ben Davies (both ankle), Rodrigo Bentancur and Mohammed Kudus (both thigh).

The under-pressure Tudor can - and will - at least make one unenforced change in goal, having confirmed that Guglielmo Vicario will replace Antonin Kinsky in between the posts.

Kinsky - who is celebrating his 23rd birthday today - was substituted after just 17 minutes on Tuesday following two catastrophic errors, and the Czech shot-stopper is being tipped for a loan exit in January.

How can injury-hit Tottenham line up against Liverpool?

© Imago

With no Davies, no Romero, no Van de Ven and no Palhinha, Tudor would seemingly have to stray away from his favoured three-at-the-back system, but the Croatian is not without emergency alternatives.

Radu Dragusin and Kevin Danso are guarantees in defence, and any of Djed Spence - whose place on the left could be covered by Souza - Pedro Porro or Archie Gray could also occupy a spot in a back three.

However, Gray may be needed in central midfield alongside Pape Sarr if Gallagher cannot overcome his illness, while Richarlison and Dominic Solanke have surely played their way into attacking starts after registering direct goal involvements in the Spanish capital.

Randal Kolo Muani is surely at risk of the axe in that case, leaving Tudor with a Xavi Simons vs. Mathys Tel dilemma to solve up front as Tottenham chase their first Premier League win of 2026.