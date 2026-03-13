Liverpool cult hero highlights three "massive" Reds advantages in Premier League top-five race

By Ben Knapton | 13 Mar 2026 12:09

Former Liverpool midfielder Gary McAllister - speaking exclusively to Sports Mole - has revealed three "massive" reasons why Arne Slot's side could supplant one of their Premier League rivals in the heated race for Champions League football.

Heading into gameweek 30 of the 2025-26 season, the Reds have given up hope of retaining their precious top-flight title and are now simply focusing on returning to Europe's premier competition for 2026-27.

Fifth spot is likely to suffice for Champions League qualification thanks to England's strong UEFA coefficient, but Liverpool are currently occupying sixth place in the Premier League table owing to an inferior goal difference to Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa and Manchester United are three points better off in third and fourth respectively, but the former have lost their way under Unai Emery, winning just three of their last 11 Premier League games and losing both of their last two.

In an interview with Sports Mole, five-time Liverpool trophy winner McAllister highlighted the injuries to Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans and John McGinn - who has only just returned from his issue - as three "massive" problems that could be Villa's loss and the Reds' gain in the Premier League top-five race.

Why Liverpool can supplant Aston Villa in Premier League top-five fight

© Imago / Sportimage

"Obviously Arsenal and City have done it, I think they’ll be there. I just worry for Aston Villa, because Villa are slipping," the 61-year-old said when asked about the top-five picture.

"Just looking at the middle of the park for them against Chelsea, the absence of John McGinn, Youri Tielemans, and obviously Boubacar Kamara has been a big loss for Villa. Missing those three has been massive."

McGinn was a second-half substitute in Thursday's 1-0 Europa League victory over Lille, where Ollie Watkins scored the only goal of the game, but the Englishman's top-flight displays have left something to be desired.

Watkins has failed to score or assist in each of his last five Premier League matches, which McAllister also highlighted, adding: "You’re seeing a wee bit of luck and confidence slipping away from Ollie Watkins as well, which is something they’ve got to try and flip. I would go with Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea to make the Champions League places."

Liverpool will be firm favourites to overcome relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday's Premier League showdown, while either Villa or Man United will drop points at Old Trafford.

What is Liverpool's best route to Champions League football?

© Imago / Sportimage

As Liverpool still have to face Chelsea, Man United and Aston Villa before the season comes to a close, the Reds' Champions League destiny via their Premier League position remains in their own hands.

However, the holders' shock 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on March 3 once again highlighted the serious cracks in Slot's plan, and they are just one defeat away from losing 10 Premier League games this season.

The Reds have come out on the wrong end of the scoreline in two of their last three games after Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League reverse to Galatasaray, but they will be expected to turn the tide in the return leg of that last-16 showdown at Anfield.

Paris Saint-Germain will then likely await in the quarter-finals, though, and even if they can dethrone the holders, they will have to get past Real Madrid or Bayern Munich - barring spectacular Manchester City or Atalanta BC comebacks - in the final four.

Few Liverpool fans should expect their side to go all the way in Europe, so prioritising a top-five Premier League finish is surely the way forward.

Gary McAllister was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of Grosvenor Casino.