JJ Gabriel: Man United head coach Michael Carrick delivers verdict as generational talent continues to shine

By Matt Law | 13 Mar 2026 13:56 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 13:58

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has branded JJ Gabriel "a big talent" but called for "patience" when it comes to the 15-year-old.

JJ Gabriel is regarded as a generational talent, with the youngster being tipped to potentially develop into one of the best players in world football in the coming years.

The attacker has found the back of the net on 20 occasions in 22 appearances at Under-18s level during the current campaign.

However, the teenager is currently unable to represent Man United's Under-21s or the senior side due to the fact that he was 14 when the season started.

JJ Gabriel has regularly trained with the first team this season, though, and he has "something special", according to Red Devils attacker Bryan Mbeumo.

© Imago

Man United's JJ Gabriel is regarded as a generational talent

Carrick was asked about the youngster during his press conference to preview Sunday's Premier League contest with Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

The Man United head coach said that JJ Gabriel "is doing really well" but insisted that "patience is important in managing everything".

"He's doing really well, JJ. We've got some really good young players in the academy and we try and get the younger players up as much as we can and the 21s are kicking off in 25 minutes as well, so we're looking forward to finishing this and going to watch them," Carrick told reporters.

"I'd much rather be here, I must say. So, yeah, we're always trying to... Expose and give that exposure to the players to come and train and feel it. JJ is a big talent, it's pretty obvious to know that and he's had a really good season for the under-18s.

© Imago / portimage

JJ Gabriel could make his first-team debut for Man United next season

"We obviously think an awful lot of him but patience is important in managing everything that comes with that and working with him in development as we do with all the different age groups and younger players and picking the right moment to step up, picking the moment to leave them in a certain place and ups and downs.

"What he's done when he's trained he's done well as you'd expect and it's good to have the younger players come up with us."

JJ Gabriel has been compared to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Lamine Yamal.

Angel Gomes featured for Man United's first team at the age of 16 years and 263 days old in May 2017 and is the club's youngest-ever Premier League player, but there is a chance that JJ Gabriel could take that record during the 2026-27 season.