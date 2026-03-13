Team News: Sunderland vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 13 Mar 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 15:00

Sunderland welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Stadium of Light for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

This fixture represents the first time that the Black Cats will host the Seagulls in a league game since October 2004, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

SUNDERLAND

Out: Robin Roefs (hamstring), Nordi Mukiele (calf), Reinildo Mandava (knee), Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle), Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Bertrand Traore (knee)

Doubtful: Brian Brobbey (groin), Dennis Cirkin (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ellborg; Geertruida, Ballard, Alderete, Hume; Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Diarra, Le Fee; Mayenda

BRIGHTON

Out: Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Adam Webster (knee)

Doubtful: Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), Lewis Dunk (knee), Solly March (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Ayari, Baleba; Gomez, Gross, Minteh; Welbeck