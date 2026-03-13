Premier League Gameweek 30
Sunderland
Mar 14, 2026 3.00pm
Stadium of Light
Brighton

Team News: Sunderland vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Sunderland vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / PA Images

Sunderland welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Stadium of Light for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

This fixture represents the first time that the Black Cats will host the Seagulls in a league game since October 2004, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

SUNDERLAND vs. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

 

SUNDERLAND

Out: Robin Roefs (hamstring), Nordi Mukiele (calf), Reinildo Mandava (knee), Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle), Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Bertrand Traore (knee)

Doubtful: Brian Brobbey (groin), Dennis Cirkin (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ellborg; Geertruida, Ballard, Alderete, Hume; Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Diarra, Le Fee; Mayenda

BRIGHTON

Out: Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Adam Webster (knee)

Doubtful: Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), Lewis Dunk (knee), Solly March (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Ayari, Baleba; Gomez, Gross, Minteh; Welbeck

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Sunderland related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe